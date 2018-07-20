Investigation as man seen ‘acting indecently’ in park bushes

Police are investigating after a man was seen ‘acting indecently’ in bushes in Horsham Park.

Officers said a report was received at Horsham Police station of a man acting indecently in bushes by the Pavilions In The Park just after 1.45pm yesterday (Thursday July 19).

The man is believed to have been in his late twenties, with long brown hair and wearing a turqoise t-shirt.

Police said they believe it was an isolated incident and it has been recorded with details passed to local officers.

Anyone with any information can contact the police online or via 101, quoting serial 651 of 19/07.

If you see such an incident taking place call 999.