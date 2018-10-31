Jailed Horsham Tesco robber poses ‘significant risk’ to the public

An armed robber who attacked a female police officer as he tried to flee poses a ‘significant risk’ to the public, the judge sentencing him has said.

Shocking CCTV footage released by police shows Owen Smith trying to steal a police car to get away after robbing a Horsham Tesco.

Owen Smith was jailed for his part in the robbery and attack

Smith, 29, appeared at Hove Crown Court yesterday and was jailed 10 years, with an additional four year licence period to be served after that.

Smith, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty in August to robbery, making threats with an offensive weapon, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving whilst disqualified and stealing number plates, Hove Crown Court heard yesterday.

Sentencing him, judge Jeremy Gold QC said: “You went with another identified man in possession of a rounders bat to vulnerable business premises, the Tesco Express in Horsham at night time.

CCTV footage shows the 'harrowing' attack on a female police officer. Picture: Sussex Police

“The cashier was threatened and you left the shop with a wheelie bin full of valuable goods.

“You subjected the two female officers who arrived to an absolutely terrifying experience.

“You through the driver out of the car before [being arrested].”

Judge Gold said he had to consider Smith’s ‘dangerousness’, whether he poses a ‘significant risk of serious harm’ to others in the future.

By law judges can hand out extended sentences if offences meet the test for dangerousness.

Judge Gold told Smith: “I have to say that bearing in mind the circumstances of this case I have no hesitation in concluding that you are a dangerous offender and that you do pose a significant risk of serious harm to others in your future.”

He said that in his ‘desperation to escape’ Smith had a ‘complete disregard’ for the officers’ safety.