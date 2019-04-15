Janet Muller killing to feature in real crime TV series

The death of exchange student Janet Müller in Sussex is to be revisited in a true crime series next month.

Janet, 21, was a German student studying at the University of Brighton's Eastbourne campus.

Ramona Muller, Janet's mother

The documentary features Janet's mother Ramona Müller, who speaks about Janet and her twin sister Selina's upbringing, and their journey to study in England.

Janet with her mother Ramona and twin sister Selina

The show explains how Janet's mental health deteriorated while she was studying in Eastbourne, and she was admitted to the Eastbourne DGH before being taken to Mill View Hospital in Hove in March 2015.

Just ten days later, on March 12, she went missing. She was found at Devil's Dyke, Brighton, but went missing again later that night.

The following day, on March 13, she was found beaten in the boot of a burned-out car near Ilfield Golf Club in Crawley.

In 2016 Christopher Jeffrey-Shaw, of Lakeside, Beckenham, south-east London, was convicted on manslaughter charges and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The case will feature in Crime + Investigation's new series When Missing Turns to Murder.

As well as interviews with Janet's mother Ramona Müller, police officers and a representative from the UNniversity of Brighton feature.

Those behind the series said: "The series works with the families affected by unimaginable tragedy and the police officers who work tirelessly for justice.

"In this UK commission police and family members share their stories of When Missing Turns to Murder.

"The last episode of the series tells the story of Janet Müller, who was a bright and fun-loving 21-year-old German exchange student at Brighton University.

"In March 2015, Janet was admitted to hospital after being found by the police at a bus stop in her night clothes. With no history of mental illness Janet was sectioned under the Mental Health Act, unable to discharge herself from Mill View Hospital in Hove.

"10 days later on the night of the March 12, Janet climbed over a wall to escape from the hospital. She was later found beaten and burnt in the boot of 27 year old Christopher Jeffrey-Shaw’s car near Ifield Golf Club.

"In court, he told the jury he had been involved with drug dealers who borrowed his hire car for a robbery which went wrong, and then ordered him to set fire to the vehicle. In 2016 Jeffrey-Shaw was later convicted on manslaughter charges and sentenced to 17 years."

The episode featuring the Janet Müller case airs on Crime + Investigation (Sky 156, Virgin 275, BT 328 and TalkTalk 328) on Monday May 6 at 9pm.