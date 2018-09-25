Jewellery stolen in Crawley break-in

Dozens of pieces of jewellery were stolen as thieves broke into a Crawley home.

Police said crooks targeted a house in Wolstonbury Close whilst the owners were away between September 6 and 17.

More jewellery stolen in the break-in

Four rings, eight earrings, four necklaces, nine bracelets and £200 were taken from the property.

PC Luke Farley said: “The victims were away when the burglary took place, and the incident has left them very upset.

“A lot of the jewellery stolen holds sentimental value and we would like to return them to their rightful owners.

“We would like to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area during the time the items could have gone missing.

“Do you have house CCTV footage that captured anything unusual?

“We are also urging everyone to keep an eye out for the jewellery being sold either in shops or online and to contact us immediately if you see it.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting reference 783 of 17/09.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.