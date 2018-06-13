Jury retires in Horsham murder trial

Jurors have retired to consider if two men are guilty of murdering Horsham father Anthony Williams.

Nicholas Bridge, 18 from Brixton in London, stands accused of murder alongside co-defendant Daniel Omofeghare, 20, of no fixed address.

Both men deny the charge.

The case concerns an alleged altercation in Park Way in Horsham on September 19 last year.

Now in its third week, the trial heard claims from Bridge that he acted in self defence.

Bridge admitted causing the fatal blow but said he was trying to defend himself.

In his closing statement on Monday, Philip Bennett QC summarised his case for the jury.

He argued that Anthony Williams died in a ‘revenge attack’.

Meanwhile Michael Magarian QC, defending Bridge, argued that his client did not have the knife when he arrived in the flat, instead acquiring it when he disarmed Anthony.

After hearing closing statements from the prosecution and two defence barristers, Judge Jeremy Gold summed up the case and issued legal directions to the jury yesterday and this morning.

Jurors have now retired to consider the verdict.

The case continues.