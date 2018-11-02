Large hunting-style knife seized by ‘targeted’ police patrol in Horsham

A man has been detained after police seized a large knife in Horsham yesterday.

Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell posted a picture of the hunting-style knife on Twitter.

The blade appears to be nearly 25cm long and the handle is wrapped in cling film.

Ch Insp Ockwell, district commander for Horsham, said: “Sussex Police officers on targeted patrol in Horsham searched a man yesterday and recovered this knife with cling-film on the handle.

“He’s been charged and remanded in custody.”

