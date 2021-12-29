‘Large pieces of wood’ thrown at vehicles on M25
An appeal for witnesses has gone out from police after ‘large pieces of wood’ and other objects were thrown at vehicles on the M25.
Officers say that a lorry was struck by ‘unknown objects’ after they were hurled from the side of the motorway between junctions 5 and 6 of the clockwise carriageway near Clacket Lane service station.
The incident happened yesterday (December 28) at around 2.40pm - at the same time as reports of young people throwing pieces of wood onto the motorway.
A Surrey Police spokesman said: “Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of this incident.”
He added: “We would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who might have dashcam footage covering this route.
“If you have any information, please contact us quoting PR/45210136678 via Webchat using the chat button on the right hand side of the page or on our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.
“If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”