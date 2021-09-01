Late night attack on woman in Crawley
Police in Crawley are seeking a man who is believed to have witnessed an incident in which a woman was sexually assaulted and kicked in the leg.
The woman, in her early thirties, was outside the shops in Broadfield Barton at about 11.15pm on Monday 16 August when the incident happened.
A man described as white, wearing a light blue t-shirt and light trousers, was reported to have been present at the time and officers would like to talk to him, solely as a witness.
Investigator Emily Janman said: "If you are that witness, or if you were also present and saw anything of what happened, please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 1615 of 16/08."
Another man, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and causing actual bodily harm.
After being interviewed he was released on police bail until 14 September while enquiries continue. The man arrested and the woman are known to each other.