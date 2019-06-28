Locked up in June - 11 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex
Here is a round-up of some of the most serious sentencings in Sussex in June.
All sentencing details are accurate at time of convictions. Hover your mouse over the pictures to read the full picture caption. All pictures provided by Sussex Police except where stated.
Michael Surman 73, of Conqueror Road, St Leonards, was sentenced to a ten-year prison sentence at Lewes Crown Court on June 21 for gross indecency and indecent assault on a young girl, said Sussex Police.
Jake Wallace,19, of West View, Hastings, was charged with possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply. He was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 140 pounds, on June 12 at Lewes Crown Court, said Sussex Police.
Allan Finn, 32, from Westfield, near Hastings, denied supplying crack cocaine and cannabis but on June 12 was found guilty and sentenced to six years for the cocaine offence and three years for the cannabis offence, said Sussex Police.
Stephen Best, 30, of Abbotts View, Sompting, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and four counts of possession with intent to supply drugs (cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and cannabis resin) and given 42 month in prison at Brighton Crown Court on June 3, said Sussex Police.