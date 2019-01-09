Magistrates’ court results

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Simon Elmes, 39, of East Street, Rusper, pleaded guilty to drink driving (55mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) in East Street, Rusper. He was banned from driving for a year, with an £830 fine, an £83 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Christopher Haywood, 29, of Wychwood Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to drink driving (168mg alcohol in 100ml blood compared with the legal limit of 80mg), and driving without insurance, in Coneyhurst Road, Billingshurst. He was banned from driving for 20 months, with a £600 fine, a £40 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Vera Barra, 36, of Park Farm Close, Horsham, pleaded guilty to speeding in Pondtail Road, Horsham. She was fined £140, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

James Cooper, 45, of Lower Street, Pulborough, was convicted of speeding on the A27 at Aldingbourne. He was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Paul Hillier, 46, of Canberra Place, Horsham, was convicted of driving without insurance on the A264 at Horsham. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Panagiotis Larisis, 28, of Albany Road, Crawley, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A24 at Shipley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Gary Little, of Spiro Close, Pulborough, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A29 at Coldwaltham. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Chloe Prescott, 37, of Downhurst Road, Ewhurst, was convicted of driving without insurance in Horsham Road, Crawley. She was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence.

Kamil Rywacki, 32, of Glebelands, Pulborough, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A29 at Coldwaltham. He was fined £138, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Elizabeth Walker, 21, of Croft Lane, Henfield, was convicted of speeding on the A259 at Brighton. She was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence.

Aston Wright, 19, of Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guity to driving without insurance, and driving without a licence, in Orchard Road, Horsham. He was fined £360, with a £36 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Jodie Mardell, 40, of Deaks Paddock, Ansty, pleaded guilty to failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A24 at Shipley.

She was fined £344, with a £34 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence.

Meriel Spicer, 53, of Church Lane, Ashurst, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A259 at Hove.

She was fined £82, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

Jamie Howard, 25, of Alley Groves, Cowfold, pleaded guilty to drink driving (78mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) in North Heath Lane, Horsham.

He was banned from driving for 20 months, with a £530 fine, a £53 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Leanne Brazil, 30, of Carterdale Cottages, Capel, was convicted in her absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A24 at Dial Post.

She was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £300 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence.

Sarah Collis, 36, of Red Admiral Street, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cocaine metabolite in her blood, in Coltsfoot Drive, Horsham. She was banned from driving for a year, with a £40 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Stephen Zdero, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in East Street, Horsham.

He was fined £80, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Karl Bahaji, 33, of Mole Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a TV, and obstructing a police officer, in Horsham. He was fined £500, with a £30 victim services surcharge.

Lauren Dennett, 26, of Granary Close, Horsham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in New Street, Horsham.

She was fined £80, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

