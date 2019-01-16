Magistrates’ court results

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Brian Simmonds, 58, of no fixed address, was found guilty of harassing two women in Storrington, and breaching a suspended sentence. He was jailed for 26 weeks, with £500 compensation. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting either victim, or going to St Mary’s Church, Storrington, without invitation.

Gregg Weatherill, 32, of Wimblehurst Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving without a seatbelt in Pondtail Road, Horsham. He was fined £35, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Rachel Cooney, 40, of Castle Road, Broadbridge Heath, pleaded guilty to drink driving (133mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared to the legal limit of 35mcg) in Five Oaks Road, Slinfold. She was banned from driving for three years, given a community order with 250 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Dean Ridgley, 34, Treetops, Southwater, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Parsonage Road level crossing, Horsham. He was banned from driving for 15 months, given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Michael Jhurry, 67, of Faygate Lane, Faygate, was found guilty of harassing a woman in Horsham. He was given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, £200 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £400 costs. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting two people, or going to an address in Horsham.

William Burgess, 33, of Chiddingly Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to common assault in Horsham, and to causing criminal damage to a photo frame and wardrobe. He was given a community order, with a £100 fine, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £300 costs.

Darion Bates, 51, of Honeysuckle Walk, Horsham, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods (a mobile phone). He was fined £120, with a £30 victim services surcharge.

Darelle Jaffa, 30, of Hyperion Court, Bewbush, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a Class A drug (1.08g crack cocaine, and 0.49g heroin), and driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood, at Handcross. He was banned from driving for three years, with a £500 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Luke Tucker, 47, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to vehicle interference in Horsham. He was given a six month conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge.

Alastair Johnston, 68, of Springfield Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to drink driving (123mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared to the legal limit of 35mcg) in Albion Way, Horsham, and to failing to answer bail. He was banned from driving for 30 months, and given a community order with 240 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and a £50 fine.

Christopher Light, 39, of Brighton Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicle interference in Horsham. He was given a community order with an £85 victim services surcharge, and £49.96 costs.

Gheorghe Butoi, 36, of Ilford Lane, Ilford, pleaded guilty to attempted theft of ten bottles of Jack Daniels (value £180) from Tesco in Broadbridge Heath, going equipped for theft, and using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £280, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Leslie Chapple, 50, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in Five Oaks Road, Slinfold, and driving without insurance. He was jailed for 12 weeks, with an 18 month driving ban, a £115 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Cathryn Davis-Shipley, 28, of Nuthurst Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (6g cannabis) in Horsham. She was fined £50, with a £30 victim services surcharge.

