Magistrates’ court results (December 31 to January 4)

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Stuart Abrahams, 30, of Wallis Way, Horsham, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the M23 at Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

Adam Cockburn, 56, of The Pines, Horsham, was convicted of driving without an MoT certificate in Wickhurst Lane, Broadbridge Heath. He was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Krzystof Durajlzyk, 46, of Ifield Road, Crawley, was convicted of speeding in Guildford Road, Horsham. He was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Natalie Miller, 26, of Trinity Fields, Lower Beeding, was convicted of speeding on the A2031 at Worthing. She was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

Edward Swain, 45, of Brookers Road, Billingshurst, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A2031 at Worthing. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Graham Hazell, 68, of Hamilton Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to drink driving (74mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) in Greenway, Horsham. He was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £250 fine, a £29.99 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Benjamin Howe, 44, of South Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to drink driving (73mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) on the A24 at Southwater. He was banned from driving for 17 months, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Ben Sindall, 37, of Shelley Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to drink driving (91mcg alcohol in 100ml breath) on the A24 at Horsham. He was banned from driving for 23 months, and given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

William Raymond, 22, of Cook Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood in Wimblehurst Road, Horsham, and admitted breaching a community order. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £145 costs.

Duncan Gipson, 45, of Henfield Road, Cowfold, pleaded guilty to drink driving (106mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) in Stonefield Way, Burgess Hill. He was banned from driving for three years, and given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Steven Nelson, 31, of Eversfield Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (62g of cannabis) driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance, on the A272 at Coolham. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £200 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Benjamin Mifsud, 25, of Ellis Road, Broadbridge Heath, pleaded guilty to drink driving (70mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) in North Parade, Horsham. He was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £340 fine, a £34 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

__