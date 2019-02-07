Magistrates’ court results for January 7 to January 11

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Vibeeshan Athavan, 22, of Ash Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to drink driving (52mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) in Three Bridges Road, Three Bridges. He was banned from driving for 14 months, with a £400 fine, a £40 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Halldor Bjornsson, 27, of Normandy Close, Maidenbower, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Hastings Road, Crawley. He was fined £150, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Kelly Cradduck, 28, of Redehall Road, Smallfield, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of cocaine and a cocaine metabolite in her blood, in Twyne Close, Crawley. She was banned from driving for a year, with a £200 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Jordan Longford, 24, of Robert Way, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood, in Townsend Way, Crawley. He was banned from driving for three years, and given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Pankaj Bahl, 56, of Shoreham Road, Maidenbower, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Richard Boxall, 54, of Southdown Close, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. He was fined £233, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence.

Ousman Bruce, 41, of Fernhurst Close, Crawley, was convicted of driving without insurance on the A23 in Lowfield Heath. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Abbie Fitzgerald, 28, of Langley Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. She was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

Sandra Flegg, 47, of William Morris Way, Crawley, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. She was fined £296, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence.

Charles Jasper, 23, of High Street, Henfield, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Michaela Kilgarriff, 33, of Farriers Walk, Horsham, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. She was fined £115, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

Jordan Morey, 23, of Rushy Grove, Haywards Heath, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Richard Orawe, 41, of Wakehams Green Drive, Crawley, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Ionut Petcu, 26, of Colwyn Close, Crawley, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Steven Skinner, 31, of Ivory Walk, Crawley, was convicted of driving without insurance in Goffs Park Road, Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Chris Welch, 42, of Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, was convicted of driving while not wearing a seat belt in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Joshua Wetherall, 26, of Taunton Close, Pound Hill, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Paul Green, 50, of Church Road, Horley, was convicted in his absence of driving without insurance in Hazlewick Avenue, Crawley. He was banned from driving for six months, with a £660 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Ryan Hyde, 47, of Covert Mead, Handcross, was convicted in his absence of driving after having his licence revoked, in Brighton Road, Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Emma Jackson, 48, of Malcolm Gardens, Hookwood, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. She was fined £196, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

Antony Newman, 56, of Ifield Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the M23 at Crawley. He was fined £307, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and five penalty points added to his licence.

Daniel Coleman, 35, of Fairway, Ifield, pleaded guilty to drink driving (72mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg), driving with illegal levels of cocaine and a cocaine metabolite in his blood, and failing to stop after an accident, in Langdale Road, Crawley. He was banned from driving for 20 months, and given a community order with a four month curfew, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Iqubal Khan, 35, of Lismore Crescent, Crawley, pleaded guilty to common assault in Crawley. He was fined £48, with £50 compensation, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Jay Riordan, 25, of Maiden Lane, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, and to two counts of assaulting an emergency services worker (police officers) in Crawley. He was given a community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £180 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Philip Eaton, 35, of The Green, Bradford, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, in Crawley. He was given an 18 week jail sentence, suspended for a year, with 100 hours of unpaid work, £1,000 compensation, a £115 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Tazul Islam, of Byrd Road, Bewbush, was convicted in his absence of refusing to allow a disbaled passenger’s assistance dog into his taxi. He was fined £440, with a £44 victim services surcharge, and £843.36 costs.

Jakub Stech, 37, of Friends Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Cotswold Close, Crawley. He was fined £261, with £102.09 vehicle excise back duty, and £85 costs.

Odiaka Ikpade, 22, of Malmstone Avenue, Merstham, pleaded guilty to theft of a TV (value: £285) from Sainsbury’s in Crawley, theft of a mobile phone (value: £300) in Tilgate, theft of two coats (value: £59.98) from New Look in Crawley, burglary and theft of 12 bottles of brandy (value: £300) from ASDA in Crawley, theft of an iPod Touch and an iPhone XS (value: £1,059) from John Lewis in Horsham, theft of a charity box (value: £20) from Premier Inn in Crawley, theft of coats (value: £290) from Debenhams in Crawley, and making off without paying for a £20 taxi ride in Irving Walk, Tilgate, and admitted breaching a community order and the terms of a release from prison. He was jailed for 14 weeks.

Alex King, 31, c/o Byrd Road, Bewbush, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage (value: £1,420.80) to a Mazda in Crawley. He was fined £307, with £1,420.80 compensation, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Rupert Blackshaw, 42, of Norfolk Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to drink driving (155mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) on the A264 at Crawley. He was banned from driving for three years, and given a community order with 300 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Luis Santos, 53, of Short Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Crawley. He was fined £120, with £50 compensation, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Sarah Mitchell, 25, of Tandridge Lane, Lingfield, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cocaine metabolite and a cannabis metabolite in her blood, on the A264 at Copthorne. She was banned from driving for three years, with a £160 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Jamie Clarke, 26, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, pleaded guilty to theft of meat (value: £81.67) from Marks and Spencer in Langley Green, and theft of alcohol (value: £75) from Waitrose in Horsham. He was given a community order with £50 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £50 costs.

