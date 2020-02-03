Magistrates Court results for the Crawley are for January 7 - January 9

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley, January 7 - January 9

January 7:

Alexei Sandu, 23, of West Street, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Station Road, Crawley, on June 26, with no insurance, licence or MOT. He was fined a total of £500 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Ivan Kosa, 37, of Bishopric Court, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Bravo, on Forest Road, Horsham, on December 16, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 70 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Leon Moore, 40, of Canberra Place, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to two charges of being in breach of a court restraining order by attending the address of a woman in Horsham on December 26 and December 27. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was his record of offending, with similar offences. The court made a community order.

Maqsood Ali, 49, of Martyrs Avenue, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £80 from Morrisons at Crawley on October 1. He also pleaded guilty to stealing two boxes of Becks beer from Sainsburys at Crawley on October 3. He admitted being in breach of a six month conditional discharge made by an earlier court for an offence of causing damage to a glass door at Admiral Casino, in Crawley. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that he ‘showed a flagrant disregard for people and their property and because of his record of previous offending’.

John Ward, 66, of Enholm Lane, Danes Hill, Haywards Heath, was found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Sussex on January 11 2019. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

January 8:

Jennar Hunter, 39, of Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Haywards Heath on December 6: She was find £430 and ordered to pay £100 compensation for each offence.

Tommy Munn, 44, of Forge Way, Billingshurst, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Ka on Horsham Road, Billingshurst, on November 12, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 119 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days. He was banned from driving for 28 months.

Jeremy Flore, 20, of Stephensons Way, Crawley, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a window. The offence took place at Finsbury Close, Crawley, on May 5. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of three bags of cannabis at Crawley on January 7. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Gavin Jack, 29, of Norway Street, Portslade, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving a Hyundai vehicle on the A23 at Burgess Hill, on July 9, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £253 and banned from driving for one year.

Brandon Kelly, 28, of Drake Close, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Crawley on December 19. He was ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Nicholas Saunders, 49, of Bankside, Bolney, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A272 at Bolney, on December 10, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 94 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 40 months.

January 9:

Amanda Jones, 48, of Burns Close, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Hyundai vehicle on the A23 at Haywards Heath on December 22, while twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 70 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £541 and banned from driving for 19 months.

Jamaine Khan, 26, of Hereford Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Redkiln Way, Horsham, on November 24, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date He was fined a total of £280 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Nathan King. 43, of Hurst Court, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle at Horsham on December 24, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 115 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £803 and banned from driving for 28 months.

Jaqueline O’Rourke, 59, of White Rock Place, Southwick, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving a Hyundai vehicle at Crawley, on December 24, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 78 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.