Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley from August 12 - August 19

August 12:

Mehmet Asman, 40, of Tiltwood Drive, Crawley, was found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a Ford vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £660 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

August 13:

Christopher Light, 40, of Goring Road, Steyning, pleaded guilty to three charges of interfering with motor vehicles with intent of theft. The offences took place at Horsham between April and June. He also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a bank card at Horsham on June 17 and to fraud in using a stolen bank card at Co-op, in Horsham, on June 18. He indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a purse, containing bank cards, from Horsham, on July 8 and to dishonestly using a stolen bank card on July 9. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £89 in compensation.

Karl Price , 44, of Selsey Road, Broadfield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi convertible on the A264 at Crawley, on January 20, with no licence or insurance. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for one year.

Joshua Mould, 25, of Erkenwald Close, Chertsey, Surrey, was found guilty of driving a BMW on Gatwick Airport Ringroad North, on September 25 last year, with no insurance. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

Robert Willson, 20, of Malthouse Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to speeding on Gatwick Road, Crawley, on May 18. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined £388 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Joseph James, 23, of Sissinghurst Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen on Pegler Way, Crawley, on January 20, with no insurance. He was fined £415 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

August 14:

Leon Peck, 28, of The Link, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Crawley on January 9. He was fined £40.

Richard Grundy, 58, of The Grattons, Slinfold Horsham, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice not to enter Billingshurst High Street, on August 12 and 13. He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer at Billingshurst High Street, on August 13. He was fined £90 and detained in the courthouse for a period.

Monique Moss, 42, of Brighton Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a pair of sunglasses. The offence took place at Crawley on August 14. She also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer at Crawley on the same date. She was fined a total of £90.

August 15:

Stephen Austin, 41, of Weald Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle on the A 220 Horsham Road, Crawley, on March 5, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £173 and banned from driving for a year.

James Lidbetter, 38, of Brighton Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing clothing worth £72.95 from New Look at Crawley, on July 31. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Phillip Brown, 33, of Stanley Street, Caterham, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving on London Road, East Grinstead, on February 12, without due care and attention. He was fined £414 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

August 19:

Rhys Gorringe, 19, of Railey Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Beverley Mews, Three Bridges, Crawley, on August 3, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 64 microgrammes, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £323 and banned from driving for 17 months.