Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, at Crawley, September 3 - September 10.

September 3:

Ramraj Gobin, 53, of Princes Road, Redhill, Surrey, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a red traffic light signal on the A23 at Gatwick, on January 31. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the A23 on the same date. He was fined a total of £461 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Gregory Warden, 53, of Brighton Road, Pease Pottage, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne, Crawley, on June 5 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 54 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £90 and banned from driving for one year.

September 4:

Zoe Petrazzuolo, 35, of Waddington Court, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving on the M23 slip-road, at Pease Pottage, on August 20, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 85 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Kyle Witney, 24, of Finches Lane, Lindfield, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault on The Welkin, at Lindfield, on August 21, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was fined £120 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Ben Chambers, 36, of Pennerley Road, Catford, London, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order, mad by Horsham Family Court, in that he sent numerous text messages, made calls and turned up at the victim’s address. The offence took place at Crawley on July 27. The court made a community order.

Gerald Maughan, 49, of Beeches Crescent, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by entering Buckmans Road, Crawley, on July 15. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs.

September 5:

Jamie Butler, 27, of Ashdown Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place in Sussex on July 22. The court sentenced him to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the seriousness of the offence. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Thomas Brown, 32, of Wallis Way, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Crawley Road, Horsham, on August 21, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 89 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

Jamie Cotton, 27, of Baxendale Road, Chichester, pleaded guilty to assault. The offence took place at Horsham on March 31. He was fined £265 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Jason Cox, 50, of Carlton Tye, Horley, pleaded guilty to driving a Jaguar S Type on North Way, Gatwick Airport, on August 22, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 45 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £615 and banned from driving for one year.

Daniel Wennington, 33, of Millthorpe Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by sending a number of unwanted messages. The offence took place at Horsham on July 31. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a window at Horsham on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

September 10:

Thomas Doherty, 26, of Charlock Close, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Crawley on October 1 2018. He was fined £80.

Alexander Hoyle, 41, of Lindfield, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Ardingly on August 26. He was fined £120.

Nicole Laker, 24, of Sedgefield Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of urine when required under the Road Traffic Act 1988, at Sussex on August 27. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.