Magistrates court results for the Crawley area

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley, September 25 - October 2

September 25:

Thanaseelan Sujeevan, 33, of Capua Court, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle at Bolney Stage car park, London Road, Crawley, on May 10, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 98 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes, The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

James Groom, 42, of Horsham Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing meat products from Iceland at Queens Square Crawley, on May 8. He also pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from Sainsburys, at Queensway, Crawley, on July 17. He was fined £80 for each offence and ordered to pay £60 in compensation.

Anthony Horsham, 33, of Byrd Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on Royce Road, Crawley, on September 9 while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 112 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and to being in possession of a lock-knife in a public place at Crawley, on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 walks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and fine £591. He was banned from driving for two years.

Christopher Smith, 28, of Holtye Walk, Crawley, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Crawley on June 25. He was fined £80.

Sabir Hussain, 24, of Little Crabtree, Crawley, pleaded guilty to three offences of persistently using a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another. The offences took place between May 17 and September 24. He was sentenced to nine weeks in prison, suspended for one year and ordered to pay £350 in prosecution costs.

Tony Martin-Hinds, 22, of Hawskmoor Close, Greenwich, London, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a lock knife in a public place at Crawley on September 24. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was the serious nature of the offence and his record of offending.

September 26:

Roberto Corelli, 39, of Dickerage Road, Kingston upon Thames, London, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Gatwick Airport on September 12. He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer on the same date. He was fined £92 for each offence.

Ben Farmer, 27, of Station Road, Plumpton Green, pleaded guilty to driving a Skoda vehicle on Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill, on April 6, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was fined a total of £200 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Stephanie Gorringe, 29, of South Woodlands, Brighton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Crawley on December 3 last year. She also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a police cell at Crawley on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £150 in compensation.

Nathan Jackson, 30, of Blacketts Road, Maidenbower, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Combo on Manor Royal, Crawley, on April 6 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £360 and banned from driving for one year.

Jeremy Mitchell, 56, of Bonnetts Lane, Ifield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Crawley on September 11. He was fined £961.

Aaron Burton, 32, of Heatherly Court, Horsham, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Renault vehicle at Horsham, on September 7. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Ford Mondeo on the same date. He was fined £100 for each offence.

Kieran Crowley, 44, of Howell Walk, Southwark, London, pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour while in an aircraft at Gatwick Airport on May 18. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive behaviour toward a member of aircraft crew on the same date. He pleaded guilty to three offences of assaulting a police officer at Gatwick Airport on May 18. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and fined him £900. He was ordered to pay £325 in compensation.

October 2:

Asif Khan, 47, of Small mead, West Green, Crawley, was found guilty of causing damage to a motorbike, The offence took place at Crawley on April 1. He was also found guilty of assault by beating at Crawley on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £50 compensation.

Joel Phillip, 18, of Long Close, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Crawley on April 17. He also indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating on the same date. He was fined £75 for each offence and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Jose De Souza, 41 of Marsh Court, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of crack cocaine. The offence took place at Crawley on September 18. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.