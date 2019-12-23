Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley, November 6 - November 11.

November 6:

Michael Lannuzel, 44, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing a packet of Nurofen, worth £4.09, from Boots at Gatwick Airport on November 4. He was fined £60 and ordered to be detained in the court house for a period of time.

Gary Bird, 35, of Hanbury Lane, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault. The offences took place at Haywards Heath on May 14 and 15. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on May 24. The court made a community order. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Reinoud Poort, 59, of Vincent Close, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by accessing the internet via a private browser. The offence took place at Crawley on July 1. He was fined £80.

November 7:

Tom Harding, 32, of Vale Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Vale Road, on October 24, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and failing to provide a sample of blood for analysis, when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988, on the same date. The court made a community order with a three month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 8am and banned him from driving for three years.

Dwayne Layden, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Brighton on October 5. He also pleaded guilty to driving a Transit Tipper on the A23 at Brighton, with no licence, and to assaulting a police officer by beating on the same date. He indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Crawley on October 24. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £200 in compensation. He was banned from driving for three years.

Darren Pullen, 52, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing a bottle of wine worth £7 from Marks and Spencer at Gatwick Airport on November 2 and November 6. He also pleaded guilty to being in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order by attending Gatwick Airport without a valid ticket on the same dates. He was ordered to pay £14 compensation.

November 8:

Timothy Banks, 50, of Deaks Lane, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Deaks Lane, on October 22, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 71 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Nicholas Forrest, 50, of Hawkhurst Walk, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle in Asda car park, Crawley, on August 30, while more than four times over the drink drive limit He gave a breath alcohol reading of 145 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a three month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am and banned him from driving for one year.

Luke Kennedy, 28, of Lavington Close, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin. The offence took place at Crawley on October 25. he was fined £215.

Kevin Roberts, 46, of Roman Way, Billingshurst, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a pedal cycle, worth £300, from Boxhill and Westhumble railway station, Surrey, on May 31. The court made a community order with a four month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am. He was ordered to pay £300 in compensation.

November 11:

Bethany Evans, 20, of Broadfield Barton, Crawley, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer. The offence took place at Crawley on October 26. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Benjamin Lynch, 19, of Nursery Close, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat 500 on Station Road, Burgess Hill, on October 26, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 68 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £180 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Owen Naidu, 20, of Apsley Court, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of two grams of cocaine. The offence took place at Crawley on October 26. He was fined £66.

Maryann Reid, 31, of Henderson Way, Horsham, pleaded guilty to being in breach of an Anti Social Behaviour order by visiting the Springfield Court locality, outside the Lynd Cross public house, at Horsham, on October 24. She was fined £50 and detained in the courthouse for a period of time.

Dimitrious Bratsos, 21, of St Mary’s Road, Southampton, was found guilty of failing to comply with a traffic sign at Crawley on April 10. He was fined £200 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Christopher Casson, 32, of Deer Way, Horsham, was found guilty of driving an Audi on the A23 at Albourne, on August 5 at a speed exceeding 70mph. He was fined £400 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Sophie Colburn, 31, of Slinfield Walk, Crawley, was found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have committed an offence. The offence took place at Shoreham on June 6. She was fined £660 and given six penalty points.