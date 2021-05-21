Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

March 25:

Charlie Croucher, 29, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at High Street, Crawley, on March 24. He was fined £50.

Jason MacDonald, 24, of Moorhead Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Gossops Drive, Crawley, on September 26, last year, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 64 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream at Crawley on the same date. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Jake Sheldrake, 33, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, pleaded guilty to trespassing on the rail line at Goffs Park, West Green, Crawley, on March 11. He was fined £40.

March 26:

Chelsey English, 30, of Hackenden Close, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on Heathcote Drive, East Grinstead, on October 4, last year, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 209 miligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. She was fined £461 and banned from driving for 23 months.

Hanna Evaroa, 31, of Magdelene Rise, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Colewell Road, Haywards Heath, on September 13, last year, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. She was fined £400 and banned from driving for one year.

March 30:

John Finch, 53, of Chevening Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Crawley on February 23. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Ridley Njinyam, 38, of East Park, Southgate, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A264 and Tollgate Hill, Crawley, on March 15, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 104 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for four years.

Stephen Wright-Hadley, 40, of Fairfield Road, Burgess Hill, indicated a plea of guilty to recording a person doing a private act for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification. The offence took place at Burgess Hill between October 26 and November 18 last year. He indicated a plea of guilty to threatening unlawful violence at Clayton, on March 23. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Lewes Crown Court, for an offence of public nuisance. He was committed, in custody, to appear at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Christian Barbieru, 41, of Canterbury Road, Tilgate, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Kia car on Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, on March 8, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 68 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Stuart Whyman, 40, of Green Lane, Chichester, was found guilty of being in possession of an offensive weapon - a Samurai sword - at Horsham railway station on December 14 2019. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

March 31:

Lawrence Crosbie, 59, of Wimblehurst Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Horsham on October 12 last year. He also pleaded guilty to being drink and disorderly at East Street, Horsham, on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Brighton Magistrates Court, for being in possession of a knife. He was sentenced to a total of 34 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £400 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that the offences were ‘nasty assaults during Covid and while under a suspended sentence’.

Halis Gundogdu, 51, of Priors Walk, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Horsham on January 5. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £200 compensation.

Satpal Singh, 43, of Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Crawley on November 24, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Robert Geering, 24, of Daleham Lane, Uckfield, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a woman by beating. The offences took place at Haywards Heath between December 1 2019 and May 5 2020. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a vehicle belonging to the victim. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

Bailey Lamb, 23, of Burns Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply it to another. The offence took place at Horsham on August 30, 2019. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates made a community order.