Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

March 23:

Emma Topping, 38, of Charlesfield Road, Horley, was found guilty of driving a vehicle on Ring Road South, at Gatwick, on September 9, last year, with no insurance. She was fined £660 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

April 1:

Lorraine Maine, 48, of Dartford Road, Dartford, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat 500 on the M23 at Crawley, on March 18, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 86 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She indicated a plea of driving dangerously on the M25 and the M23 on the same date, The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 20 months.

James Shiels, 29, of The Rise, Crawley, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of being in breach of a court non-molestation order by sending text messages. The offences took place at Crawley on December 7 last year and February 3. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Nilson Lacerda, 22, of Three Bridges, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to producing a three gramme bag of cannabis. The offence took place at Three Bridges on March 31. He was fined £80.

April 7:

Laura De Rothschild, 37, of Brighton Road, Pease Pottage, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a kubotan key chain weapon) in a public place at High Street, Crawley, on September 5 last year. She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.

Isaac Smith, 48, of Manor Royal, Crawley, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person by repeatedly going to their home and asking for money. The offence took place at Crawley between June 1 and December 30 last year. The court made a community order. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Luke Farrant, 19, of Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Haywards Heath on December 31 last year. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a door frame, belonging to the victim, on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Gosia Spicer, 35, of Fillery Way, Henfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on High Street, Henfield, on January 12, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 265 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 26 months.

April 9:

Omar Kabari, 27, of Station Road, Billingshurst, pleaded guilty to assault by beating The offence took place at Horsham on December 5, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Dean Turnbull, 34, of Highbury New park, Islington, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Balcombe railway station on January 9. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

Catalin Berca, 22, of Webb Close, Broadfield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on County Oak Roundabout, London Road, Crawley, on March 25, while more than three times the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 124 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 32 months.

David Head, 41, of Colwell Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Breezehurst Drive, Crawley, on August 29, last year, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 159 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream at Crawley on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 28 months.

Aghiles Kesraoui, 31, of Highbury New park, Islington. pleaded guilty to killing a pigeon. The offence took place on The Balcombe Estate, at Balcombe on January 9. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of an air weapon and a locking knife at Balcombe railway station on the same date. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

April 13:

Stephen Spiers, 48, of Castlewood Road, Southwater, Horsham, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of being in charge of a vehicle and required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Horsham on May 16, last year. He was fined £1,068 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.