Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

April 14:

Psstiwin Marut, 22, of Foxglove Walk, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Polo on Ifield Avenue, Crawley, on November 15, last year, with no licence or insurance. He was fined £50 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Christopher Light, 42, of Low Weald Lane, Broadbridge Heath, Horsham, pleaded guilty to interfering with a Citroen vehicle at Horsham on April 13, with the intention that theft be committed. He was fined £50.

Scales of Justice SUS-211006-105914001

Michael Dyos, 55, of College Road, Southwater, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to making 274 Category A indecent images of a child. He also indicated guilty pleas to charges of making 307 Category B indecent images of a child and 636 Category C indecent images of a child. The offences took place at Horsham between March 1 2011 and March 10 2018. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.

Sahil Morjaria, 34, of Seaford Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Ashburn Drive, Crawley, on August 11, last year, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 44 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £192 and banned from driving for three years.

Slah Hassine, 50, of Junction Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Crawley on November 15 last year. He indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of cannabis and cocaine at Haywards Heath, on the same date. He was fined £210 and banned from driving for one year.

Philip Moon, 40, of Beeches Crescent, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to threatening to destroy windows. The offence took place at Crawley on October 9 last year. The court made a community order and fined him £20. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Ricky Stevens, 58, of Newbury Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Horsham on December 19 last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

Lee Jennings, 33, of Cissbury Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of four women by approaching them in a car and making sexually lewd comments to them. The offence took place at various locations in Sussex between June 6 2019 and May 28 2020. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order. Magistrates issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, banning him from approaching any lone female in his vehicle and having contact or communication with females under the age of 18, other than in the unavoidable course of lawful daily life such as being served in a shop. He was ordered to pay £400 in prosecution costs and was banned from driving for one year.

Lorna Wingate, 43, of Ibis Close, Ardingly, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to being drunk in a public place at Leylands Park Road, Burgess Hill, on February 22, while having the charge of two children under seven years of age. She also pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Fiat motor vehicle, at Burgess Hill on the same date, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 120 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement to abstain from alcohol for 90 days. She was fined £80 and her driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

April 15:

Andi Lisner, 30, of Makepeace Road, Northolt, Ealing, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes vehicle on the A23 London Road, at Albourne, on August 6, last year, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 52 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 micro grammes. He was fined £180 and banned from driving for 16 months. He was ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Mihai Arhire, 35, of North Street, Crowborough, Rotherfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on London Road, Crawley, on December 28, last year, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 164 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £450 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Alfred Osbourne-Cooper, 21, of Hillside, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a BMW vehicle dangerously on the A264 at Broadbridge Heath, on November 18 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 15 months.

Tyler Pullen, 21, of London Road, Hickstead, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on the A23 at Pease Pottage, Crawley, on November 7 last year, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to throwing fireworks into a street at Pease Pottage on the same date. He was fined £800 and his driving record endorsed with nine penalty points.

Reece Wood, 22, of Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of six grams of cannabis at Crawley on February 22. He was fined £333.

April 20: