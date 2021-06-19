Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

April 16:

Cameron Frapwell, 21, of Milton Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of wine worth £8 from Tesco in Queens Road, Brighton on October 3 last year. He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Queens Road, Brighton, on the same date. He was fined £80.

Adam Payne, 39, of Middlesex Court, Addlestone, Surrey, pleaded guilty to stealing nine packs of razors, worth £75, from Boots at Gatwick Airport on September 28 last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

April 19:

Jerome Anicet, 35, of Harlands Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Brighton railway station on December 22 last year. He also pleaded guilty to being intoxicated at Bognor railway station on April 17 and to being drink and disorderly at East Croydon railway station on March 11. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £75 in compensation.

April 20:

Kirsten Dumbrill, 30, of Saxon Crescent, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of the Class A drug Psilocin, at Crawley on July 19 last year. She also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Crawley on the same date. She was fined £200.

Ben Spooner, 40, of Eversfield Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Foundry Lane, Horsham, on October 7, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

April 21:

Andre Beckles, 32, of Winslow Way, Feltham, Hounslow, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Gatwick Airport on January 1. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Gatwick Airport on the same date. He was given a six month conditional discharge and fined £50.

Thomas Walsh, 59, of Brighton Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing food items worth £14.40, from Greggs at Crawley, on January 10. He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £5 in compensation.

Robert Whiteman, 30, of Stanhope Road, Pease Pottage, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Southgate Avenue, Crawley, on October 15, last year, while disqualified from driving. He was fined £120 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Karl Hollis, 34, of Hythe Crescent, Seaford, pleaded guilty to causing £449 of damage to a television screen at Crawley on February 22. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Stevie Morgan, 33, of Wells Close, Plumpton, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Keymer Road, Burgess Hill, on April 6, while twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 76 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no MOT on the same date. She was fined £400 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Denise Cawdron, 53, of Crawley Road, Horsham, was found guilty to driving a Toyota Yaris on Windrum Close, Horsham, on May 25, last year, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 109 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was also found guilty of failing to stop following an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle, at Horsham, on the same date. The court made a community order, She was fined £100 and banned from driving for 25 months. She was ordered to pay £400 in prosecution costs.

Maxine Standen, 44, of Gales Drive, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by sending text messages. The offence took place at Crawley on March 9. The court made a community order and fined her £100.

Charlie Croucher, 29, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Gatwick Airport on March 9. He also pleaded guilty to entering Gatwick Airport, when prohibited from doing so unless as a bone fide passenger. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a paramedic at Whitehall, in London, on March 23. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

George Shaw, 19, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to two charges of being in possession of a large knife, in a public place at Warren Drive, Crawley, on January 1. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Crawley on the same date. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

Israr Hussein, 38, of Heron Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Ford Galaxy vehicle, at Boulevard West car park, in Crawley, on March 10, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 95 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months.