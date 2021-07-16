Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

May 18:

Maureen Ansell, 67, of Valewood Close, Barns Green, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Chapel Road, Barns Green on November 29, last year, without due care and attention. She also pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident where personal injury was caused to another person, at Barns Green, on the same date, She was fined £650 and ordered to pay £110 in prosecution costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Marco Gava, 53, of The Acorns, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Kia vehicle on Isaacs Lane, Haywards Heath, on October 7, last year, with no insurance. He was fined £420 and banned from driving for two weeks.

May 19:

Ralph Butcher, 57, of Pollards Drive, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Redkiln Way, Horsham, on January 17, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 124 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for two years.

Leon Cohen, 33, of Meadow Crescent, Worthing, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes Sprinter, on the A23, at Handcross, on November 6, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £346 and banned from driving for one year.

Kerry Goldsmith, 39, of Victoria Road, Horley, indicated a plea of guilty to outraging public decency by performing a sexual act in a public place at Worthing, on August 3, last year. She was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence ‘ was in a public place, with young people present and she was heavily intoxicated’.

Tyrone Hodge, 33, of Roebuck Close, Horsham, pleaded guilty to stealing wine and chocolate, worth £7.50, from Co-op at Horsham, on March 6. He pleaded guilty to stealing a Pot Noodle, worth £1, from the same store on March 8. He also indicated a plea of guilty of attempting to enter Lloyds Bank, at Horsham, on April 21, as a trespasser with intent to steal, and pleaded guilty to stealing a sweat shirt and joggers from JD Sports, at Horsham, on May 17. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and remanded in custody.

Anthony Maynard, 44, of Nightingale Road, Kirton, Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to assault. The offence took place at Copthorne on May 24, last year. He also pleaded guilty to using religiously aggravated threatening behaviour at Copthorne, on the same date. He was fined £1,152. The court made a community order. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Melvin Smith, 33, of Holiday Inn, Horley, Gatwick, pleaded guilty to stealing shampoo products worth £87.99, from Boots at Littlehampton, on January 28. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £45 in compensation.

Sophie Miller, 32, of Moor Lane, Maidenhead, Berkshire, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Horsham, on May 5, last year. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay £626 in prosecution costs.

Omamuyovwi Emojevbe, 51, of Ringwold Close, Bromley, was found guilty of assaulting a police officer at Gatwick Airport on November 25, 2019. She was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

May 20:

Saman Ahmed (no age provided), of Hare Lane, Langley Green, Crawley, pleaded guilty to two charges of being in breach of Coronavirus restrictions by failing to cease a car washing business. The offences took place at Crawley on November 9 and December 27, last year. He was fined £100 for each offence.

Michael Randall, 62, of Brook Street, Cuckfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on Brook Street, on May 6, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 50 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £307 and banned from driving for one year.

May 21:

John Coulson, 52, of Mallions Lane, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to causing £200 damage to an electric fence belonging to F & S Farming. The offence took place at Cuckfield on December 27, last year. He was fined £123 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Stephen Jones, 38, of Greatness Lane, Sevenoaks. Kent, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Crawley on March 3. He was fined £80.

May 24:

Leslie Chappel, 53, of Chiltington, Billingshurst, pleaded guilty to being on railway property at Barnham Station, Eastergate, on May 22, while being in a state of intoxication. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a card machine at Barnham Station on the same date. He was fined £50 and detained in the courthouse for a period.

Max Crawley-Moore, 28, of Hammerwood Road, Ashwood, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on High Street, East Grinstead, on May 8, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 101 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £576 and banned from driving for two years.