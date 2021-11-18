Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

September 14:

Jonathan White, 37, of Harlands Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Heath Road, Haywards Heath, on September 1, last year, with no insurance. He was fined £576.

Evgheni Manza, 31, of St Joan Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Transit van at Leveret Road, Crawley, on April 11, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 101 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £207 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

Kamal Kasim, 41, of Denne Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to being in breach of Tier 4 Coronavirus restrictions by modifying his vehicle as a barber’s shop and being seen by police to be providing such a service in a public place at Wickhurst Square, Broadbridge Heath on December 31, last year. He was fined £100.

Jamie Hodge, 22, of Western Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle at Burgess Hill, on January 6, with no licence or insurance. He was fined £160 and banned from driving for six months.

Darron Haywood, 41, of Coolham Road, Brooks Green, pleaded guilty to driving a Volvo truck on Braeside Avenue, Brighton, on March 18, without due care and attention. He was fined £58 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Kasey Christie, 18, of Bishopric, Horsham, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Billingshurst on July 22, last year. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.

Alicja Jasiulis, 40, of London Road, Pulborough,pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer and to assaulting a paramedic and Police Community Support Officer. The offences took place at Henfield on September 12. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £250 in compensation.

September 15:

Samba Balde, 40, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being knowingly concerned in a fraudulent evasion of or an attempt to fraudulently evade the prohibition on importation imposed by the Misuse of Drugs Act, relating to cocaine. The offence took place at Gatwick on September 12. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and remanded in custody.

Florin Bozoiu, 36, of Haywards, Crawley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of being charge of a vehicle, at Crawley on December 6, last year. He was fined £415 and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with ten penalty points.

Gerald Maughan, 51, of Oxford Road, Tilgate, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing food items and cigarettes worth £93.53, from Tesco at Crawley, on April 6. He was fined £54.

Jade Greenaway, 30, of Skylark Way, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to four charges of assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Haywards Heath on July 16. She also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Haywards Heath on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered her to pay £500 in compensation.

Valentin Nazdravanu, 26, of Woodfield Road, Northgate, Crawley, pleaded guilty to causing £1,500 damage to a fruit machine belonging to Bensons Amusement Centre. The offence took place at Crawley on July 11. He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breathe for analysis when required to do so by police at Crawley on December 27 2019. He pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance and to resisting a police officer at Crawley on the same date. He pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court bail at Crawley on February 5, last year. He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Crawley on April 25, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for one year and ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation.

Steven Stokes, 24, of Rowle Close, Milton Keynes, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a car tyre, worth between £400 and £500. The offence took place at Gatwick on August 3, 2019. He was found guilty of being in possession of cutting tools for use in connection with theft, at Gatwick on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

Gregory Beagle, 54, of Samphire Close, Broadfield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to making three Category A indecent images of children. He also pleaded guilty to making 41,485 Category C indecent images of children and guilty to being in possession of 38 prohibited images of children. The offences took place at Crawley on or about February 8 last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.

Slah Hassine, 51, of Junction Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on Cuckfield Road, Staplefield, on February 23, with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

September 16: