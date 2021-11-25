Magistrates court results for the Crawley area

September 22:

Lauren Heslip, 26, of Tussock Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Crawley on July 5 and July 13. She also pleaded guilty to causing £350 damage to a chest of draws, two side-tables, wallpaper and a door belonging to Three Bridges Guesthouse, at Crawley on July 20. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. She was remanded in custody.

Damien Smithers, 29, of Morecombe Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm or distress by sending excessive messages to the victim, contacting them through fake accounts and contacting their family members. The offence took place at Crawley between November 19, last year and January 25. He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that he had ‘shown a flagrant diregard for people and their property’. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Mark Curtis, 39, of The Maples, Ferring, Worthing, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle on Foundry Lane, Horsham, on April 4, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Horsham on the same date. He was fined £590 and banned from driving for one year.

September 23:

Natasha Wates, 32, of Commonwealth Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Crawley on June 19. Sentencing was adjourned for case management. She was released on unconditional bail.

Oliver Wates, 26, of Pearson Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Crawley on June 19. He also pleaded guilty to causing £150 damage to the door of a police van at Crawley on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned for case management. He was released on unconditional bail.

Christopher Berriman, 34, of Blackthorns, Hurstpierpoint, pleaded guilty to driving a Scania double-decker vehicle on Rocky Lane, Burgess Hill, on April 27, without due care and attention. He was fined £500 and his driving record endorsed with seven penalty points.

Jordan Hamilton, 28, of Brighton Road, Shoreham, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Shipley Road, Horsham, on June 30, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 151 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £480 and banned for 22 months.

September 24:

Bonny-Lea Smith, 27, of Horsham Road, Capel, Dorking, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Peugeot vehicle on the A281, at Broadbridge Heath, on September 8, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 53 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Broadbridge Heath on the same date. She was fined £79 and her driving record was endorsed with ten penalty points.

Omar Abukhsim, 28, of Denmark Terrace, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Handcross, on March 6, with no licence and a defective tyre. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Handcross on the same date. He was fined £156 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

September 27:

Connor Ashby, 28, of Berrymeade Walk, Ifield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to common assault. The offence took place at the Bewbush Centre, Crawley, on August 14. He was fined £120. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Aaron Reeve, 29, of Sunnyside Close, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at East Grinstead on August 14. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a police cell at Crawley on the same date. He was fined £50.

Michael Aldiss, 53, of The Meadow, Copthorne, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at the Snooty Fox, Crawley, on August 15. He also pleaded guilty to causing £10 damage to a plate belonging to the Snooty Fox, at Crawley on the same date. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Stephen Ashworth, 61, of Estcolts Drive, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra at East Grinstead, on September 11, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 99 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 25 months.

Andrew Kelleway, 54, of Western Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place in West Sussex on September 11. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a table and a pint glass, belonging to Bar Twenty Nine, and to using threatening behaviour and causing damage to a police van, in Sussex on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.