Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

October 1:

Carl Worsfold, 38, of London Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. The offence took place at Crawley between April 17 and May 21. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Crawley on May 21. He was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was ‘the nature of the threat made and impact on the victim, committed in a domestic context’.

October 4:

Scales of Justice SUS-211215-161027001

Anna Ncube, 46, of Bretton, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat vehicle on Temple Grove, Burgess Hill, on March 31, while twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 171 milligrammes. The legal limit is £80 milligrammes. She was fined £311 and banned from driving for 20 months.

JohnJoe Doyle, 19, of Nevill Road, Uckfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Washington Road, Haywards Heath on September 17. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

October 6:

Adrian Oldfield, 54, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Gatwick on October 10, last year. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £170 in prosecution costs.

Surenthiran Pathmanathan, 35, of Fairbanks, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Nissan vehicle at Church Road, Haywards Heath, on November 23, last year, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 89 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £498 and ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for five months.

October 12:

Dominik Buchwald, 30, of Hawthorne Road, Woking, Surrey, pleaded guilty to stealing unspecified amount of diesel fuel, of a value unknown belonging to Ryder Ltd. The offence took place at Crawley on He was fined £530 and ordered to pay £328 in compensation.

James Rampersad, 35, of Meridian Close, Bewbush, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. The offence took place at Crawley on August 18. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of quantity of cannabis at Crawley on the same date. He was fined £200.

Paul Sangha, 36, of Holmcroft, Southgate, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at High Street, West Green, Crawley, on August 30. He also pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour at Crawley, on the same date. He was given a six month conditional discharge and fined £400.

Michael Hughes, 36, of Chiltern Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Ifield Road, West Green, Crawley, on September 22, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 99 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Jeyendiran Kandiah, 51, of The orchards, Ifield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a van on London Road, Langney Green, Crawley, on September 23, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Crawley on the same date. He was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £170.

Roger Ragavan, 35, of Boundary Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Laguna on London Road, Crawley, on September 24, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 85 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £230 and banned from driving for 44 months.

Alfred Clarke, 30, of Oak Lane Broadbridge Heath, pleaded guilty to failing to provide information to police relating to the identification of the driver of a Land Rover, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence at Sussex on March 18. He was fined £346, ordered to pay £110 in prosecution costs and banned from driving for six months.

Simon Mitchell, 48, of Prestwick Close, Ifield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Crawley on September 23. He was fined £120.

Maria Melis, 28, of Crabtree Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour at Crawley on March 5. She was given a six month conditional discharge.

Deborah Kemp, 54, of Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, on March 17. She was fined £200. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Nabil El Moudyne, 50, of Ashburnham News, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Loveletts Road, Crawley, on March 22, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.