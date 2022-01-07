Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

October 26:

Paul Shirley, 39, of Brighton Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle which had been taken without the owner’s consent. The offence took place at Brighton on March 17. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of two small bags of cocaine at Brighton on the same date. He was fined £240 and banned from driving for three years. The court made a community order.

Adam Malone, 22, of Jewel Walk, Bewbush, pleaded guilty to common assault. The offence took place at Stephenson Way, Crawley, on October 5. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Stuart Ross, 36, of Peacock Walk, Crawley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Crawley on October 5. He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on West Green Drive, Crawley, with no licence and insurance on the same date. He was banned from driving for three years.

Mohammed Khan, 39, of Hepplewhite Close, Broadfield, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Crawley on September 14. He was fined £120.

October 27:

Joseph Gibson, 27, of South Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to being in possession of the Class A drug Pentedrone Phenethylamine at Haywards Heath on March 15. He also pleaded guilty to importing prohibited weapons - a push dagger and Karambit knife, with one finger knuckle-duster, at Haywards Heath between March 15 and March 22. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of an electric taser at Haywards Heath on March 15 and guilty to being in possession of a small quantity of cannabis at Haywards Heath on March 22. He pleaded guilty to sending Whatsapp messages to a Sussex police officer which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient. The offence took place at Durrington on April 21. The court made a community order and fined him £80.

Oliver Wates, 27, of Pearson Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Crawley on June 19. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to the door of a police van at Crawley on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £350 in compensation.

Neil Deane, 59, of New Road, Rochester, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit vehicle dangerously on the M23 at Gatwick on July 29. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 days of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 18 months.

Kasey Christie, 18, of Burstow Court Bishopric, Horsham, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning them actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Billingshurst on July 22. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £700 in compensation.

October 28:

Jakub Mezera, 32, of no fixed address, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of being in breach of a non-molestation order made by Horsham Family Court, by attending an address at Crawley on October 26. The offences took place while a community order was in place for five previous breaches of a court non-molestation order. He was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that he had ‘wilfully disregarded a court protective order’.

October 29:

Louis Felicite, 27, of Three Bridges Road, Three Bridges, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £177, from Asda, at West Green, Crawley, on October 28. He was fined £120.

Carl Worsfold, 38, of Station Road, Burgess Hill, was found guilty of assault. The offence took place at Haywards Heath on May 1. He was also found guilty of damaging a kitchen window and living room door, belonging to the victim. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £700 in compensation.

November 1:

Aaron Clarke, 35, of Black Dog Walk, Crawley, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes vehicle on Gatwick Road, Crawley, on May 19, while disqualified from driving. He was also found guilty of speeding at Crawley on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for nine months and ordered to pay £450 in prosecution costs.

Damian O’Hare, 45, of Goreside lane, Cuckfield,pleaded guilty to being in possession of heroin and crack cocaine at Marian Way, Netherton, on February 25. The court made a community order.

Thayanthy Yoganathas, 40, of Hambleton Hill, Southgate, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Brighton Road, Crawley, on September 14, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Crawley on the same date. He was fined £240 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.