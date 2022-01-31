Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

November 29:

Valentine Vincent, 20, of St Marys Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Chaucer Road, Crawley on June 11, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance and to being in possession of a bag of cannabis at Crawley on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Eno Effanger-Peter, 23, of Brybur Close, Reading, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on the B2114 road at Pease Pottage, Crawley, on June 30, without due care and attention. He was fined 380 and his driving record endorsed with five penalty points.

Jayden Neal, 19, of Churchill Way, Broadbridge Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Old Guildford Road, at Horsham, on May 4, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £145 and banned from driving for one year.

Kristopher Everitt, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a criminal behaviour order by behaving in a manner likely to cause any person to fear for their safety. The offence took place at Tanfield Centre, Guildford Road, Horsham, on October 24. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Horsham on the same date. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

December 2:

Robert Hird, 33, of Oak Way, North Gate, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to depositing controlled waste, in or on land, namely on or near Metcalf Way, without the authority of a current environmental permit. The offence took place at Crawley on May 11. He was fined £4,500 and ordered to pay £1, 294 in prosecution costs and £184 in compensation.

December 7:

Jean Bertrand, 34, of Stephenson Way, Three Bridges, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £103, from Iceland, at Northgate Crawley, on October 11. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Crawley bus station on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was remanded on conditional bail.

Kelly Torrance, 51, of Sark Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Crawley on January 11, 2021. She was given a six month conditional discharge.

Arnold Bajri, 23, of Upfield, Horley, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on the UK Departure Road, Folkestone, Kent, on November 11, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Folkestone on the same date. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for one year.

Andrew Fealty, 36, of, Castle Lane West, Poole, Bournemouth, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover vehicle on Sheep Pen Lane, Steyning, on June 28, with the drug Ketamine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream and guilty to driving with no insurance at Steyning on the same date. He was banned from driving for three years and fined £1,150.

Duncan Grimshaw, 40, of The Link, West Green Crawley, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. The offence took place at Horsham on May 25. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Cheryl Fitzgerald, 31, of Wake Street, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Creaseys Drive, Crawley, on October 22, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 101 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for two years.

Jacob Garber, 28, of Chessington Road, Ewell, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit van on Ifield Road, Crawley, on May 4, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 105 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Crawley on the same date. He pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit van dangerously on Peglar Way and Ifield Road, Crawley, on May 4 and guilty to driving with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

December 8:

Jacob Coward, 21, of Lyndhurst Road, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of a woman by sending her unwanted messages. The offence took place at Crawley between February 1 and May 17, last year. He also pleaded guilty to disclosing a private sexual photograph or film, without the owner’s consent, with the intent to cause distress. The offence took place at Crawley on March 8. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £250 in prosecution costs. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Darren Martin, 47, of Old Dover Road, Greenwich, London, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Burgess Hill, on July 12. The court made a community order with a requirement of 225 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.