Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area for August 28 - September 3

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, at Crawley, August 28 - September 3.

August 28:

Latasha Buglass, 29, of Cumbernauld Walk, Bewbush, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Crawley on July 28. She was given a six month conditional discharge.

Amanda Mist, 51, of Staplefield Road, Handcross, Haywards Heath, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating him. The offence took place at Haywards Heath on July 11. The court made a community order.

William West, 33, of Deer Park Gardens, Mitcham, Surrey, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Crawley on July 27. He was fined £160.

Sian Scott, 36, of Bramble Way, Crawley Down, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Rav on West Street, East Grinstead, on August 14 while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 100 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £300 and banned from driving for two years.

August 29:

Damian Northcott, 42, of The Dingle, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini Cooper on Newton Road, Crawley, on August 11, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 42 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or MOT on the same date and to failing to surrender to court custody on August 27. He was banned from driving for one year and ordered to pay a total of £761 in fines and court fees.

August 30:

Daniel Jarvis, 31, of Whitehill Road, Gravesend, Kent, indicated a plea of guilty to entering an aircraft while drunk. The offence took place at Gatwick on August 15. He was fined £120.

Ky Wheatley, 31, of Allcot Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Fennel Crescent, Crawley, on August 15, with no insurance. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence on the same date. He was fined £350 for the insurance offence and £116 for the licence offence. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

September 2:

Thomas French, 37, of Harvey Gardens, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Saab vehicle on Dorsten Square, Crawley, on August 17, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 41 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for one year.

Jason Hall, 42, of Maple Drive, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen on Maple Drive, on August 18, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 41 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Philip Lowe, 39, of Castlewood Road, Southwater, Horsham, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Crawley on August 16. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 18 months.

September 3:

Marak Brzozowski, 33, of Twyne Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi on Crawley Avenue, Crawley, on August 20, with no licence or insurance. He was fined a total of £466 and his driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Stacey Chapman, 29, of Johnson Drove, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini on Adur Road, Burgess Hill, on August 18, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 100 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a three month electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am. She was banned from driving for 25 months.

Liam McGovern, 22, of Iveagh Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi on Alpha Road, Crawley, on August 18, without due care and attention. He was fined £80 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Emil Munns, 22, of Innes Road, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. He was fined £130.