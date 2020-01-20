Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area for December 13 - December 30

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley, December 13 -December 30.

December 13:

Raphael James, 31, of Warwick Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court Criminal Behaviour Order by entering Broadway, Crawley, on November 11, when forbidden from doing so. He also indicated guilty pleas to three charges of assaulting a police officer and to causing £89.99 damage to a telephone handset at Crawley Custody Centre on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay a total of £110 in compensation.

December 16:

Ryan Brook, 31, of Headfield Road, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in the bar at the Hilton Hotel, Gatwick Airport, on November 12. He was fined £93.

Stacey Dougan, 28, of Brighton Road, Broadfield, Crawley, was found guilty of stealing perfume worth £27.99 from T K Maxx at Crawley on August 6. The verdict was proved in her absence. She pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court custody at Crawley on December 4 and to being in breach of a one year conditional discharge made by an earlier court for an offence of shoplifting. The court made a community order.

Louis Marie, 20, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Crawley on November 30. He was given a nine month conditional discharge.

Ghulam Musifa, 46, of Ifield Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on Wakehurst Drive, Crawley, on March 14, without due care and attention. He was fined £40 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

December 18:

Wayne Boddy, 31, of Blanches Road, Partridge Green, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of the Class B drug ketamine at Horsham on March 1. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Horsham on the same date. He was fined £200 for each offence.

Donna Charman, 43, of East Street, Horsham, was found guilty of failing to comply with traffic signals at the Parsonage Lane, level crossing at Horsham on May 8. She was fined £220 and her driving record endorsed with three penalty points. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Christopher Parsons, 26, of Newdigate Road, Rusper, Horsham, pleaded guilty to causing £1,400 damage to a motor vehicle. The offence took place at Horsham on July 5. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £1,400 in compensation.

Paul Sangha, 34, of Greenacres, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Crawley on September 19. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £250 in prosecution costs.

December 19:

Umang Sharma, 21, of Bernard Street, Southampton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at the BP Garage, South Terminal, Gatwick Airport, on October 14. He was fined £61.

Christopher Wright, 22, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to damaging a shop window belonging to Iceland Foods at Haywards Heath on December 17. He was fined £50.

December 20:

Mark Handyside, 52, of Church Road, Burgess Hill, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Burgess Hill on November 8. He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer on the same date. He was fined a total of £438 and ordered to pay £25 in compensation.

Liam McGovern, 23, of Iveagh Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A5 on the M23 at Crawley on May 15, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

December 23:

Timothy Wirtz, 30, of Green End, Landbeach, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place in Horsham on May 15. He was fined £50 and detained in the courthouse for a period.

December 30:

Nicholas Winters, 25, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Crossways, Crawley, on October 29. He was fined £215 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Margaret Daly, 38, of Green Lane, Shipley Bridge, Horley, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the B2037 at Pound Hill on December 8, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 62 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Richard Grundy, 58, of The Grattons, Slinfold, Horsham, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Horsham on December 27. He also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a court Community Protection Notice by entering Billingshurst on November 29. He was fined £50 for each offence.

Ashleigh Southall, 34, of Hawkesbourne Road, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing £2,253.71 from the Children’s Society charity. The offence took place at Horsham between August 6 and August 20. She was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for one year, and ordered to pay £2,253.71 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to breach of trust and theft from a charity.