Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area for February 10 - February 18

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley from February 10 - February 18

February 10:

Charlie Francis, 20, of Snow Hill, Crawley Down, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place on the A27 in Sussex on January 24. He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Gary Connolly, 33, of St Joan’s Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki Vitara vehicle on Ifield Avenue, Crawley on January 24, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 83 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Victoria Kane, 34, of Marion Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover Freelander on Station Way, Crawley on August 11, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. She was fined £76 and banned from driving for 15 months.

Pierre Maussade, 36, of Turnpike Place, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Golf on Crawley High Street, on January 26, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 45 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £339 and banned from driving for one year.

Steven Pelling, 30, of Lingfield Road, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda MX5 on the A264 Copthorne Road, at Fellbridge on January 26, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 73 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £729 and banned from driving for three years.

Mark Mackay, 28, of Felixstowe Road, Brent, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Crawley High Street, on December 7, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 81 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 42 months. He was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

February 13:

Sarah Morgan, 21, of Brook Road, Redhill, Surrey, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Honda Jazz vehicle at Crawley Leisure Park, London Road, Crawley, on October 13, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 266 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. She was fined £400 and her driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

Odiaka Ikpade, 23, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to comply with a community protection notice by entering a prohibited area. The offences took place at Crawley on February 13 and February 10. He was fined £40 for each offence and detained in the courthouse for a period.

February 17:

Jan Lee, 28, of Grace Road, Broadfield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Crawley on February 2. He was fined £200.

Sergio Neto, 31, of Salvington Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio on Kilnmead Road, Crawley, on February 1, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 92 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Katherine Tilley, 18, of Gilligan Close, Horsham, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Guilford Road, Horsham, on February 2. She indicated a plea of assaulting a police officer and resisting a police officer at Horsham on the same date. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £250 in compensation.

Leon Moore, 40, of Canberra Place, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by contacting a woman. The offence took place at Horsham on February 9. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court, for offences of breaching a restraining order. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of ‘wilful and persistent breach of an order’.

Adele Smith, 51, of Pavilion Close, Hassocks, pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone and flower pot. The offence took place at Burgess Hill on April 12 last year. She was fined £150 and ordered to play £270 in compensation and £150 in prosecution costs.

February 18:

Billey Brown, 25, of Barrington Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a Vauxhall Astra vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. The offence took place in Sussex on August 12 last year. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for six months.

Matthew Reeves, 22, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman. The offence took place at Crawley on November 9. He was given a one year conditional discharge. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Paul Spice, 32, of Woldham Road, Bromley, Kent, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a BMW vehicle at Gatwick North Terminal car park on September 2, with cannabis and ketamin in his blood stream. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for six months.