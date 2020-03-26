Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area for February 26 - March 9

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley from February 26 - March 9.

February 26:

Samuel Stiller , 29, of Copyhold Road, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat vehicle on Vowels lane, East Grinstead, on August 31, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 83 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream on the same date. He was fined £384 and banned from driving for one year.

March 2:

Frederick Hamilton, 25, of Rusper Road, Dorking Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Rusper Road, Horsham, on February 15, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 69 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £192 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Jack Roberts, 19, of Henley Close, Maidenbower, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on the A23 at Pyecombe, on February 15, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 96 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 25 months.

March 3:

Brendan Best, 38, of Hatfield Walk, Crawley, was found guilty of driving a Vauxhall Astra on Little Common Road, Bexhill, on August 17, with no insurance. He was also found guilty of driving with no licence on the same date. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

Victoria Clarke, 49, of Charman Gardens, Ifield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Crawley Avenue, Crawley, on August 24, while using a hand-held mobile phone. She was fined £386 and banned from driving for one month.

Sumera Khan, 22, of Milbourne Road, Maidenbower, Crawley, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes vehicle on Downland Road, Crawley, on September 7, with no insurance. She was fined £660 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Marek Lukowski, 39, of East Street, Horsham, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have committed and offence. The offence took place at Shoreham on August 8. He was fined £660 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Michelle Cashin, 32, of Wilmington Way, Haywards Heath, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Zizzi’s Restaurant, South Road, Haywards Heath, on February 17. She also indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a paramedic by beating at Haywards Heath on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £100 in compensation.

Lucian Solomon, 33, of Nursery Lane, Warninglid, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a Hyundai vehicle on Sussex Way, Burgess Hill, on April 10 last year, with no insurance. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months.

March 5:

Scott Robertson, 24, of Waterside, Horley, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on the A23 at Handcross, on August 31, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £450 and banned from driving for three years.

March 6:

Maqsood Ali, 49, of HMP Rochester, pleaded guilty to being the owner of a Staffy Cross American Bulldog which was dangerously out of control at the Memorial Gardens in Crawley town centre on September 24, and injured a guide dog. He was sentenced to two months in prison.

March 9:

Albdennour Hanoud, 31, of Summerwood Road, Hounslow, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a pair of sunglasses worth £695.81, from Sunglasses Hut at Gatwick Airport South Terminal on February 17. He was fined £80.

Olivia Leaning 20, of Marches Road, Kingsfold, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Marches Road, Horsham, on February 16, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 53 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Simon Meunier, 55, of Fitchet Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on the junction of Mitchells Road and Three Bridges Road, Crawley on February 23, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 112 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Richard Mather, 37, of Wimblehurst Road, Horsham, was found guilty of driving a Jaguar vehicle on the A24, Dorking Road, Horsham on November 8, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 57 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £1,177 and ordered to pay £930 in prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for 16 months.

Jannat Hussein, 59, of Jordans Crescent, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Galaxy on Furnace Parade, Crawley, on May 23, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident, in which injury was caused to another person and damage caused to property, on the same date. He was fined £300 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points. He was ordered to pay £403 compensation.