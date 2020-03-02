Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area for February 3 - 7

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley from February 3 - February 7

February 3:

Odiaka Ikpade, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice by entering Crawley town centre on January 31 and February 2, when prohibited from doing so by the order. He was fined £50 for each offence and detained in the courthouse for a period.

Roger Jackson, 74, of Orchard Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by being on Red Admiral Street, Horsham, on February 1. He was fined £100 and detained in the courthouse for a period.

February 4:

Tomasz Wereszczynski, 29, of Henderson Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a DAF truck on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, at Sompting, on June 26, without due care and attention. He was fined £166 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Ahmet Koka, 22, of Alexandra Road, Croydon, was found guilty of driving an Audi vehicle on the M23, at Crawley, on June 26, at a speed exceeding 70mph. He was also found guilty of driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined a total of £1,540 and banned from driving for six months.

Shamrez Akhtar, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on a public place at Bank Lane, Crawley, on January 20. He was fined £80 and detained in the courthouse for a period.

Kasser Hussein, 39, of Laws Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to transmitting a sound by electronic communications from inside Her Majesty’s Prison at Rochester for simultaneous reception outside. The offence took place between July 13 and October 4. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin at Crawley on February 14. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Ambrose Smith, 47, of Bishopstone Lane, Ansty, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to stealing a tablet computer, worth £100. The offence took place at Crawley on September 23. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £180 in prosecution costs.

Iwona Rydicka-Wlodarczyk, 54, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Crawley on September 28. The court made a community order. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered her to pay £50 in compensation.

Douglas Wallace, 60, of Emms Lane, Brooks Green, Horsham, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a Spanish made 12 bore shotgun without holding a firearms licence. The offence took place at Horsham on November 10. He was fined £345 and the court ordered the gun and ammunition to be destroyed.

Glen Chapman, 38, of Newton Avenue, East Grinstead, was found guilty of failing to co-operate with a preliminary breath and drug test when required to do by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at East Grinstead on April 13. He was also found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis on the same date. He pleaded guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order made by Horsham Family Court, by posting a Facebook message about the victim. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for three years. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

Jordan Richards, 23, of South Holmes Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty of committing an act of outraging public decency in a bus station at Horsham on December 20. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

February 6:

Mark Babbage, 22, of Colwell Road, Haywards Heath, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Bolney, on May 15. He was fined £263.

Emma Lee, 42, of Balcombe Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £29 from Co-op at Crawley on July 26. She was fined £120 and detained in the courthouse for a period.

February 7:

Marie Hagon, 39, of Heather Walk, Smallfield, Horley, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on the A264 at Copthorne, Crawley, on January 18, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 53 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £315 and banned from driving for one year.

Karl Hilling, 39, of Somorset Road, Redhill, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on the A23 London Road, at Crawley on August 27, without due care and attention. He was fined £261 and his driving record endorsed with five penalty points.

Ashley Pattenden, 31, of Leechpond Hill, Lower Beeding, Horsham, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a window at Elite Garage, Market Place, Haywards Heath, on August 17. He also pleaded guilty to causing £4,500 damage to vehicles belonging to Caffyns Garage, at Haywards Heath, on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £400 in compensation.

Cameron Frapwell, 20, of Park Street, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at East Street, Horsham on May 18. He was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for one year.