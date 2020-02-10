Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area for January 9 - 13

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley, January 9 - January 13.

January 9:

Ketan Patel, 38, of Basildon Way, Crawley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Charlwood, Horley, on December 22. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined a total of £240 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Molly Towers-Mode, 20, of Demesne Street, Manchester, pleaded guilty to driving of the Gatwick Airport South Terminal Ringroad, on December 23, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 79 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £480 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Jonathan McCormack, 28, of Stephenson Way, Three Bridges, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing make-up and tooth brushes worth £469.13, from Wilikinson at Crawley on January 8. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was previous convictions for similar offending.

January 10:

Dileepa Abeyrathna, 27, of Daffodil Crescent, Crawley, pleaded guilty to damaging doors, a chair and a glass coffee table. The offence took place at Crawley on January 8. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Adrian Cope, 69, of Queens Drive, Hassocks, pleaded guilty to driving a Jaguar vehicle on Queens Drive, Keymer, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 50 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £253 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Louis Felicite, 25, of no fixed address, was found guilty of being in possession of a locking blade knife in a public place at Regents Close, Broadfield, Crawley, on August 31, He pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court custody at Horsham on January 7. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year.

Darius Ghermuta, 24, of Tussocks Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in charge of an Audi vehicle on High Street, Crawley, on December 21, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave breath alcohol reading of 74 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three months.

Veacselav Magurean, 28, of Pelham Place, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fusion on West Green Drive, Crawley, on November 17, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave breath alcohol reading of 78 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Darren Taylor, 35, of Burham Place, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to failing to notify police of foreign travel while being an offender under the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

Kriishnan Vam, 45, of Hocken Mead, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda Civic on Haslett Avenue, East, Three Bridges, on December 25, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 62 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £334 and banned from driving for 18 months.

January 13:

Gioia Elias, 28, of Stagelands, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Megane on Ifield Avenue, Crawley, on December 29, while twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 70 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £384 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Lorraine Hands, 40, of Three Bridges Road, Three Bridges, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of whisky, worth £33, from Sainsburys at Crawley on January 12. She was fined £60 and detained in the courthouse for a period.

Anthony Lamb, 55, of Bentswood Crescent, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving an MG car on Lewes Road, Haywards Heath, on September 14, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £300 for each offence and banned from driving for a further four months.

Ashley Mitchell, 29, of Priory Road, Forest Row, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Lingfield Road, East Grinstead on July 6, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and to driving with no insurance on the same date. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine on the same date. He was fined a total of £910 and banned from driving for one year.

Addison Raboud, 28, of Commonwealth Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing fragrances worth £170 from Debenhams, at County Mall, Crawley on December 30. He was fined £80.

Antony Tieman, 58, of Lewisham Close, Crawley, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Pelham Place, Broadfield, Crawley, on December 28. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £25 compensation for each offence.

Oliver Peate, 19, of Bartholomew Way, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Redkiln Way, Horsham, on June 3, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to resisiting a police officer at Horsham on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge, fined £276 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation. His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.