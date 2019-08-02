Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area for July 12 - July 27.

These are the Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area from July 12 - July 27.

July 12:

Martin Leonard, 29, of Birch Grove Road, Horsted Keynes, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Beaconsfield Road, Chelwood Gate, on June 28, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 80 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months.

John Mandarin, 42, of Kensington Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to five charges of fraud, which involved dishonestly using a bank card. The offences took place in Crawley on April 10. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Gavin McGhee, 39, of Whittington Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place in Crawley on July 13. Sentencing was adjourned to August 5 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

July 17:

Ofonime Ekanem, 27, of Strudgate Close, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place on April 24 in Haywards Heath. She was ordered to pay £120 in compensation.

Steven Sibley, 25, of Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath, indicated a plea of guilty to entering a site canteen in Handcross, on October 27, last year, and stealing foodstuffs of an unknown value. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year, and ordered to pay £95 compensation.

Sidharth Sharma, 34, of North Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing three bottles of wine, worth £18.50 from Co-op in Crawley on June 14. He was ordered to pay £8 compensation.

July 18:

Leanne Evans, 30, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of heroin. The offence took place in The Boulevard, Crawley, on June 24. She was fined £80.

Kenny Morris, 41, of Ratcliffe Place, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place in Crawley on July 4. The court made a community order with an electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 7am. He was banned from driving for two years.

July 22:

David Anderson, 56, of Heath House Lane, Hedge End, Hampshire, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on the M23 at Horley, on January 3, with no insurance or MOT. He was fined £311 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Jane Andrews, 51, of Mitcham Road, Croydon, Surrey, was found guilty of driving a Land Rover on the M23 Gatwick Spur, over the speed limit, on December 17 last year. She was fined £220 and her driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Robert Blackett, 55, of York Parade, Brentford, Middlesex, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on The Northway, at Gatwick Airport, on December 30, with no insurance. He was fined £256 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Helene Hume, 39, of Croft Road, Brighton, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes on the M23 Gatwick Spur, on November 2, last year, over the speed limit. She was fined £440 and her driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

Kelly-Leigh Mamo, 36, of Lavington Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Francis Edward Way, Crawley, on December 30, with no insurance. She was fined £120 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.