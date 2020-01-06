Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area for November 19 - December 9.

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley, November 19 - December 9.

November 19:

Raymond Slater, 89, of Croxten Lane, Lindfield, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle in the car park of Northlands Wood Doctor’s Surgery, on May 15, without due care and attention. He was fined £655 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

November 22:

Emma Brown, 30 of St Augustine Road, Crawley, was found guilty of driving a Honda Jazz vehicle on St Augustine Road on August 2, while over the drink-drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 68 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £620 in prosecution costs. She was banned from driving for 36 months.

November 26:

Ryan Higson, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to seven charges of theft, which involved stealing 19 handbags, worth £1,640 from TK Maxx at Crawley. The offences took place between October 13 and November 22. He was sent to prison for a total of 38 weeks. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was his record of offending.

Sean Jarman, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Oathall Road, Haywards Heath, on November 12, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Haywards Heath on the same date. He was handed a custodial sentence of 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified from driving for a further 14 days.

December 2:

Adalgisa Costate, 29, of Queens Road, Tunbridge Wells, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of water from WH Smith at Gatwick Airport on November 17. He also pleaded guilty to stealing sunglasses worth £224.16, from Sunglasses Hut at Gatwick Airport on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge made by an earlier court for four offences of theft. He was fined £107.

Holly Rhodes, 18, of Brighton Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a lock knife in a public place at Southgate Avenue, Crawley, on September 22. She also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife at Southgate Avenue, Crawley on October 9. She was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order.

December 4:

Costin Eftenie, 21, of New Pound Lane. Wisborough Green, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Stane Street, Pulborough, on April 9. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £150 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was for ‘numerous punches and injuries sustained in a domestic context and the psychological impact on the victim’.

Georgia Hersey, 22, of Old Brighton Road, Pease Pottage, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Peglar Way, Crawley, on August 22, while disqualified from driving. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. She was fined £120 for each offence and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Niamh Leahy-Salvage, 19, of Albion Way, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to breaking a car window. The offence took place at Church Walk, Burgess Hill, on June 21. She also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Crawley on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £147 in compensation. She was fined £100 for the drugs offence.

Abdullah Arafat, 36, of Covert Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by attending an address at Bewbush, Crawley, on May 18 and May 22 and threatening unlawful violence. He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating on May 19. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £560 in prosecution costs. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

December 9:

Kevin Baxter, 50, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to making a threat to kill. The offence took place at Haywards Heath railway station on December 7 2018. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was due to the nature of the offence and a similar recent conviction.

Daisy Conway, 21, of Redford Avenue, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Merryfield Drive, Horsham, on November 23, while twice over the drink-drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 73 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £334 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Jack Flatt, 26, of Birkdale Road, Ifield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Crawley Station car park, on November 23, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 73 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £311 and banned from driving for 17 months.