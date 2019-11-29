Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area for October 16 - October 24

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley, October 16 - October 24.

October 16:

Jan Cieslar, 45, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Crawley on October 15. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Zion Couronne, 20, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer. The offence took place at Crawley on September 30. He was given a three month conditional discharge.

ABM Building Services Ltd, of Sussex Manor Business park, Gatwick Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to four charges of carrying on a business under a name, style or title containing the word ‘architect’, when not being registered as an architect. The offences took place between December 18 last year and April 11 this year. They were fined £641 for each offence and ordered to pay £989 costs.

Kerry Sowe, 42, of Lancing Close, Ifield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being the tenant of a house at Crawley, between November 27 last year and February 22 and subletting to house, knowing it to be a breach of tenancy. She was ordered to pay compensation of £4,570 and ordered to pay £ 1,970 in prosecution costs.

October 17:

Patrick Maughan, 69, of Perth Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing an Adidas hat, worth £16.99, from the Martletts at Crawley, on October 3. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of assault at the Martletts on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Martin Vasic, 28, of Vauvert Terrace, Peter’s Port, Guernsey, pleaded guilty to stealing a wallet, containing bank cards and currency, and a mobile phone at Gatwick Airport on October 16. He also pleaded guilty to fraud in using a stolen bank card to buy a bottle of gin at Gatwick on the same date. He was committed to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year.

October 18:

Trevor Best, 65, of Horsham Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to failing to comply with Section 80 of the Sexual Offences act by being in possession of two bank cards. The offence took place at Crawley between June 1 2016 and August 9 this year. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Ruhel Miah, 35, of The Courtyard, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on Escots Road, East Grinstead, on June 15, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 260 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 50 months.

Ahmer Nawaz, 28, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Crawley on October 3. He was fined £80.

Miguel Tobin, 34, of Tollgate Lane, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on South Street, Cuckfield, on October 3, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 26 months.

Craig Brown, 36, of Lewes Prison, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of being in breach of a court restraining order by contacting a person. The offences took place at Crawley on July 29 and July 30. He was fined £80.

October 21:

Peter Papp, 31, of Tinsley lane, Crawley, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police relating to the identity of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, at Shoreham on May 27. He was fined £660 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

October 22:

Lee O’Neil, 35, of Oak Hall Park, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle at West Street, Burgess Hill, on July 22, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to using a hand held mobile phone, and failing to wear a seatbelt, while driving at Burgess hill, on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 300 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for a further six months.

October 23:

Andrew Deli, 55, of Arthur Road, Ifield, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to calling Sussex Police to convey a threat. The offence took place at Crawley on September 27. The court made a community order. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Tammy McGee, 41, of Furzefield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on Ifield Road, Crawley, on September 21, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 49 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Emily Reacher, 37, of London Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Crawley on June 29. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

October 24:

Lee Buchan, 41, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to attempting to steal two pairs of headphones, worth £598, from Avensys House, Crawley, on October 23. He also indicated a plea of guilty to going equipped for theft by being in possession of wirecutters and a foil-lined bag at Crawley on the same date. He admitted being in breach a suspended sentence, made for an earlier offence of shoplifting. He was sentenced to a total of six weeks in prison.