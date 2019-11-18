Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area for October 2 - October 10

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley, October 2 - October 10.

October 2:

Alan Dolan, 61, of Greenfields Close, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Avensis on Crawley Road, Horsham, on September 17, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 73 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £420 and banned from driving for 17 months.

October 7:

Amin Ajaykumar, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on St Hildas Close, Crawley, on September 21, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 109 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 25 months.

Aaron Bailey, 22, of Naseby, Bracknell, Berkshire, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Church Road, Haywards Heath, on September 22. He was fined £76.

Annie Pearson, 22, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place on October 6. She also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge for an offence of causing racially or religiously aggravated harassment or distress by written words. She was fined £50 and detained in the courthouse for a period.

Stephen Lee, 47, of Wells Road, Tilgate, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and to causing damage to the front door of a property belonging to the victim. The offence took place at Crawley on June 21. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988, at Crawley on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year. Magistrates also ordered him to pay £200 in prosecution costs and issued a restraining order.

Robert O’Donnell, 31, of Cranston Road, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to stealing coffee beans, a cafetiere and milk, worth £15.64 from Waitrose, at East Grinstead, on May 1. He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating at East Grinstead, on the same date and to failing to surrender to court bail at Crawley on May 16. He was fined a total of £100 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £100 in prosecution costs.

October 8:

George Watson, 22, of Nash lane, Scaynes Hill, Haywards Heath, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Church Road, Haywards Heath, on September 22. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Haywards Heath on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Dominic Neale, 42, of Partridge Lane, Dorking, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW over the speed limit on Gatwick Road, Crawley, on February 9. He was fined £782 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

October 10:

Marcin Bigos, 38, of Jarvis Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Crawley on September 26. The court made a community order with a requirement of 780 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 18 months.

Dean Bishop, 35, of Pipistrelle Walk, Fareham, Hampshire, indicated a plea of guilty to being drunk in an aircraft at Gatwick on June 2. He was fined £160.

Dan Kember, 34, of Chanctonbury Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Isaacs lane, Haywards Heath, on June 20, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 103 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Fabio Teodoro, 30, of Dewar Close, Isfield, Crawley, was found guilty of causing damage to the tyre of a vehicle at Crawley on August 25. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court bail at Crawley on March 29. He was fined £116 for the damage and £30 for the bail offence and ordered to pay £350 in prosecution costs.