Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area for September 10 - 25

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley, September 10 - 25

September 10:

Briony Nunne, 27, of West Park Crescent, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to making a dishonest false statement to Mid Sussex District Council, that she was a single parent, with no one living with her, in order to obtain housing benefit. The offence took place at Burgess Hill on February 3. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

Kirk Shepherd, 26, of Bankside, Bolney, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour toward a police officer. The offence took place at Haywards Heath on August 26. He was fined £120.

Steven Thompson, 45, of Penn Crescent, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Haywards Heath on August 25. He was fined £333.

September 17:

Richard Dimmick, 48, of Barsford Road, Middlesborough, indicated pleas of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cannabis at Horsham on August 31. He also indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer at Horsham on the same date. He was fined a total of £150.

September 18:

David Goodwin, 56, of Stone Court, Crawley, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by contacting her by email on a number of occasions and approaching her in person. He was fined £1,880. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Brendon Brink, 37, of Western Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by sending a ‘vast’ number of text messages, attending her address, leaving her unwanted gifts of flowers and sending a large number of unwanted emails. The offence took place at Haywards Heath between June 23 and July 14. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Sussex Food Partnership, trading as Gingers Kitchen, of Huffwood Manor Estate, Partridge Green, Horsham, indicated guilty pleas to five charges relating to the discharge of trade effluence which contravened the Water Industry Act 1991. The offences took place on January 27, 2014. The company was fined £500 for each offence and ordered to pay a total of £2,735 in prosecution costs.

September 19:

Kristoffer Rogers, 38, of Northgate, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by sending her in excess of 30 messages a day. The offence took place at Crawley between May 20 and June 10. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order imposed by Horsham Family Court. The offence took place at Crawley on July 19. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

September 20:

Steve Lungley, 52, of Town Barn Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen van on Strood Lane, Warnham, Horsham, on September 6, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer on the same date. He was fined a total of £120 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Lorraine Hands, 40, of Brighton Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing clothes worth £157.94 from New Look at Crawley on June 26. She also pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to surrender to custody at Crawley Magistrates Court on July 10 and 24 and admitted to being in breach of a conditional discharge made by a court for an earlier offence of stealing meat from Tesco at Crawley. She was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was the nature of the offences and her previous convictions.

September 23:

John Coalwood, 56, of Chequers Close, Horley, was found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver alleged to have committed an offence. The offence took place in Sussex on March 28. He was fined £660 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

September 24:

Lee Champion, 33, of Hollands Way, East Grinstead, indicated a plea of guilty to producing a quantity of cannabis,. The offence took place at East Grinstead on September 9. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

Adam Farley, 26, of Stephensons Way, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by visiting a house. The offence took place at Crawley on September 23. He was fined £80.

Raivis Jennis, 25, of Vanbrough Close, Bewbush, Crawley, was found guilty of driving a BMW on Breezehurst Drive, Crawley, on March 8, without due care and attention. He was fined £440 and his driving record endorsed with five penalty points.

September 25:

Charlie Coates, 20, of London Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, at Hassocks on July 1. She was given a 6 month conditional discharge.