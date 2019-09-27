Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area from August 19 - August 23

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley from August 19 - August 23.

August 19:

Jonathan Powell, 53, of Bolton Gardens, Brent, London, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Charlwood Road, Crawley, on August 4, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 76 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £634 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Thomas Turner, 29, of Mowbray Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa, on the A23 at Albourne, on August 4, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 74 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £326 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Ricky Crouch, 36, of Alder Copse, Horsham, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Horsham on July 27. He also pleaded guilty to using a BMW vehicle at Horsham on the same date with no insurance. He was detained in the courthouse for a period and banned from driving for three years.

Joshua Erikson, 25, of Goffs Park Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Brighton Road, Crawley, on August 4. He was fined £40.

Alexander May, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to dishonestly making off without paying for fuel. The offence took place at Haywards Heath on January 16. He was ordered to pay £51.37 in compensation.

Raheem Khan, 41, of Lowe Close, Broadfield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop at Redhill, Surrey, on January 20. He was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £38.83 in compensation.

Oliver Quinn, 31, of Chart Downs, Dorking, Surrey, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a police community officer. The offence took place at Kilnarn Way, Haywards Heath on May 8. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

August 20:

David Eades, 55, of Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving an Alfa Romeo on the A22 at Halland, over the speed limit. He was fined £660.

Roadgrade Paving Ltd, of Broadwater Lane, Copsale, Horsham, were found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a Volvo vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. They were fined £1,000.

Wayne Mckenzie, 37, of Wheydown Close, Wandsworth, was found guilty of driving a Citroen Berlingo on the A24 Robin Hood Roundabout, at Horsham, on February 19, without due care and attention. He was fined £300 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Dayne Chadwick, 31, of Godwin Hall, Jockey Mead, Horsham, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Horsham on May 14. He was fined £50.

August 21:

Patrick Barratt, 60, of Potton End, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath, on July 19, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 79 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £397 and banned from driving for three years.

Peter Burton, 53, of Bentswood Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Bentswood Road, on August 7, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 56 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £173 and banned from driving for 16 months.

August 23:

Maqsood Ali, 48, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a glass door at Admiral Casino, Queens Square, Crawley, on August 9. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Besar Matouka, 32, of Windmill Court, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Volvo on the A281 at Horsham, on April 13, with the controlled drug bezoylecgonine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of quantities of cannabis and cocaine at Horsham on the same date. He was fined a total of £675 and banned from driving for one year.