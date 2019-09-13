Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area from August 7 - August 9

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley. from August 7 - 9.

August 7:

Osman Faal, 52, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to entering Gatwick Airport, other than as a bona fide passenger, when prohibited from doing so in writing by the airport. The offence took place on June 26. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Crawley Magistrates Court on July 24. He was fined £50 for each offence.

Nerijus Strausnikas, 33, of Crawley Road, Faygate, Horsham, pleaded guilty to charges of driving with an expired licence and to driving with no insurance. The offences took place at Pegler Way, Crawley on July 23. He was fined a total of £512 and his driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Ross Stoner, 29, of St Peter’s Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Burgess Hill between January and March. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a bookshelf and TV, belonging to the victim, on June 17. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £50 compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

August 8:

Antony Kennedy, 44, of New Street, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Mondeo on the Causeway, Horsham, on July 24, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 65 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined 3400 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Maria Rossiter, 29, of Littlehaven Lane, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. The offence took place at Rusper Road, Horsham, on October 28 last year. She was fined £50 and banned from driving for one year.

August 9:

Yvonne McInnis, 49, of Gorseside Lane, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Cuckfield on May 2. She also indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting an ambulance worker on the same date. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £75 in compensation.

Jack Cargan, 29, of Snell Hatch, Crawley pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a court non-molestation order by sending a Youtube friend request and a Snapchat message, when prohibited from doing so. The offences took place at Crawley on January 17 and March 10. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £320 in prosecution costs. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Safia Abid, 30, of Ennerdale Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Yaris on Station Way, Crawley, on June 2, while twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.