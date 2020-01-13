Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area from December 19 - December 13

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley, December 9 - December 13.

December 9:

Sebastian Amszej, 39, of Chiddingley Close, Crawley, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a Mercedes vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. The offence took place at Crawley on August 29. He was fined £660 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

December 10:

Adel El Raiashy, 40, of Pavilion Close, Hassocks, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Preston Road, Brighton on April 24, while using a hand-held mobile phone. He was fined £40 and banned from driving for six months.

Sarah Baldwin, 30, of Fennel Crescent, Crawley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when suspected by police of having been in charge of a vehicle. The offence took place at Crawley on November 19. She was fined £80 and her driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

Timothy Condon, 50, of Axwood, Epsom, Surrey, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at the Premier Inn, Burgess Hill, on July 1. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court custody at Crawley, on July 17. He was given a one year conditional discharge and fined £100.

Riaz Khan, 23, of Hereford Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to causing £1,030.34 damage to a white Transit van. The offence took place at Crawley on November 23. He was ordered to pay £1,030.34 in compensation.

Victoria Clark, 35, of Gladstone Road, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Horsham on September 3. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Stephen Jackson, 59, of Badgers Way, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Turners Hill Road, Crawley, on November 25, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 45 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined a total of £280 and banned from driving for one year.

Naabayin Awotwe, 73, of Crossness Road, Barking, was found guilty of driving a Vauxhall Zafira, on an area of Gatwick Airport, while disqualified from driving. He was also found guilty of driving with no insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year and banned from driving for two years. He was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

Milvydas Jastromskis, 30, of Swallow Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle at Faygate Lane, Horsham, on November 18. He also indicated a plea of guilty to charges of being in possession of two kitchen knifes and a meat cleaver in a public place at Horsham Railway Station on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Craig Preston, 38, of The Nursery, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police. The offence took place at Crawley on July 4. He was fined £270 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Sedley Allen, 42, of Bristol Road, Forest Gate, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Crawley Road, Horsham, on June 21, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £283 and banned from driving for one year.

Cameron Feldman, 20, of Mill Drive, Henfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on the A24 at Horsham on June 7 with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine and Ketamine in his blood stream on the same date. He was fined a total of £280 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Kieran Gray, 19, of Durfold Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki vehicle on Durfold Road, on July 5 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £215 and banned from driving for one year.

December 12:

Joey Akehurst, 43, of Barnetts Shaw, Oxted, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen Picasso on Coombe Hill Road, East Grinstead, on December 11, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £320 and banned from driving for one year.

Prabkamal Kang, 19, of Copthorne Bank, Copthorne, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on the BP garage forecourt at Copthorn Bank, on May 29, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £271 and banned from driving for one year.

James Shaw, 31, of Buckswood Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Crawley on June 25. He was fined £120.

December 13:

Almas Uddin, 46, of Falmouth Road, Southwark, London, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Gatwick North Terminal on November 27. He was fined £80.

Kristopher Everitt, 36, of Abbey Walk, Ravenscroft, Pulborough, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Ravenscroft on December 11. He also pleaded guilty to charges of damaging property and to using threatening behaviour at Ravenscroft on the same date. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was ‘a sustained’ assault, including a threat to stab the victim and grabbing the victim around the throat.