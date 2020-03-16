Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area from February 18 - February 26

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley from February 18 - February 26

February 18:

John Davey, 65, of Haroldsea Drive, Horley, was found guilty of driving a Nissan Micra on Balcombe Road, Crawley, on February 6, without due care and attention. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £320 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

February 19:

Georgia Holloway, 21, of Ladbroke Hurst, Lingfield, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat Ibiza at East Grinstead on January 12, while twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 70 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was banned from driving for 17 months.

Regina Kunz, 31, of Malden Fields, Bushey, Hertfordshire, pleaded guilty to being drink in charge of a child under seven years old at Gatwick Airport on January 6. The court made a community order with alcohol treatment requirement.

Valentin Militaru, 29, of Binney Court, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Ewhurst Road, West Green, Crawley, on January 11, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 70 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £369 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Adam Owad, 30, of Clacton Road, Waltham Forest, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on the A23 at Handcross, on January 12, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 79 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £369 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Simon Godden, 41, of Ruppell Rise, Haywards Heath, was found guilty of driving a Kia vehicle on Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, on November 5, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 132 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was also found guilty of driving with no licence on the same date. He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988, on November 11. He was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 15 months. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned him from driving for three years.

Jane Page, 52, of Send Road, Woking Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on the Gatwick Perimeter Road North, on September 30, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 262 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 26 months.

February 20:

Gary Connolly, 33, of Perth Close, Langley Green Crawley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988, at Crawley police station on February 5. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 15 months.

February 26:

Oliver Barrott, 20, of Lower Faircox, Henfield, pleaded guilty to damaging a drainpipe and guttering, worth £198, belonging to Filipos restaurant at Horsham, on October 12. He also indicated a plea of guilty to racially aggravated assault at Horsham on the same date. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £298 in compensation.

Dylan Brailsford, 19, of HMP Rochester, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a Honda vehicle, worth £3,600 from Haywards Heath railway station on October 5. He also indicated a guilty plea to driving a vehicle dangerously at Brighton on the same date and to a further charge of stealing a Honda VFR800 F, worth £5,000, from Haywards Heath railway station on October 5. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

Russell Holman, 38, of Rosebay Gardens, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the stalking of a woman, by sending her unwanted emails and messages and sending gifts to her home. The offence took place at Crawley Between November 13 last year and January 20, this year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Christopher Simmonds, 26, of Kirdford Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Ifield, Crawley, on November 15. The court made a community order and fined him £300.

Tyson Eastwood, 24, of Kiln Lane, Epsom, Surrey, pleaded guilty to failing to stop his Mercedes A Class vehicle when required to do so by police. The offence took place at Weald Drive, Crawley, on February 25. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date and to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Alexander Evans, 27, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a Go Pro camera, Nintendo video games and a video doorbell, worth £585.98, from Dixons at Gatwick Airport on January 20. The offence took place when a suspended sentence was still active, made by Lewes Crown Court, for an earlier offence of wounding and causing grievous bodily harm. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £90 in compensation.

Abrazak Ghal, 43, of Framfield Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £11.69, from Best One, Broadway, Crawley, on February 10. He was given a one year conditional discharge.