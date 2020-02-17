Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area from January 13 - January 28

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley, January 13 - January 28

January 13:

Scott Smith, 38, of Dingle Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing two cases of wine worth £96 from Sainsburys at Queensway, Crawley, on July 17. He was fined £108.

Adam Beynon, 29, of Iveagh Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice not to enter Crawley town centre and loiter by ATM machines. The offence took place at Crawley on August 6. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

Younes Benmohammed, 41, of Western Parade, Reigate, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi on Horsham Road, Crawley, on August 5, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 85 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £440 and banned from driving for 22 months.

January 14:

Sian Collison, 22, of Lower Barn Close, Horsham, was found guilty of driving a Citroen vehicle on Brighton Road, Horley, on June 22, with no insurance or licence. She was fined £660 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Patrick Woolgar, 34, of Brighton Road, Shermanbury, Horsham, was found guilty of driving a BMW on the A27 at Hangleton, on June 26, at a speed exceeding 70mph. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

Jan Garrett, 68, of Hazelhurst Close, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover on Moorhead Roundabout, Crawley Road, Horsham, on December 30, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 58 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £484 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Elizabeth Archer, 27, of Northcroft, Henfield, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Crawley on April 27. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to play £100 compensation and £400 in prosecution costs.

John Bancroft, 34, of High Beeches Lane, Handcross, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down, on January 3, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 82 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months.

January 20:

Liam Batchelor, 33, of Boswell Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Peglar Way, Crawley, on January 4, with no insurance or MOT. He was fined £160 and banned from driving for six months.

January 22:

Leslie Chapple, 50, of Chiltington Lane, Billingshurst, was found guilty of being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Barns Green, Horsham, on December 3. He was fined £120. They verdict was proved in his absence.

Shane Davin, 39, of Gay Street, Pulborough, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Coolham Road, Coolham, Horsham, on December 12, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 109 microgrammes. The legal limit was 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle with insufficient tyre tread on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 25 months.

Lawrence Francis, 56, of Great Tattenhams, Epsom, Surrey, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a pair of Cartier sunglasses, worth £685, from Sunglasses Hut at Gatwick Airport on December 15. He was fined £40.

Ben King, 29, of Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Southwick, Brighton on September 28. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order and magistrates issued a restraining order.

Maria Smith, 32, of Heathcoates, Crawley, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at the White Hart pub, High Street, Crawley, on March 24. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

Brian Hubbard, 27, of Marlborough Close, Horsham, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis at Horsham on September 7. He was fined a total of £447.

Kye South, 25, of Terry Road, Crawley, indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis at Crawley on January 6. He was fined a total of £200.

January 28:

Josh Brown, 26, of Careys Wood, Smallfield, Horley, was found guilty of failing to give information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a Ford vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. The offence took place at Sussex on April 26. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

Charlotte Bridger, 20, of Raleigh Drive, Smallfield, Horley, was found guilty of failing to give information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a BMW vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. The offence took place at Sussex on November 27. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.