Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area from July 25 - July 30

Here are the Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

July 25:

Richard Orawe, 41, of Wakehams Green Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on St Mary’s Drive and Bycroft Way, Crawley, on July 20, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his system. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £120 for each offence and banned from driving for one year.

July 29:

Jake Sheldrake, 31, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at the Southgate Recreation Ground, Crawley, on July 13. He also indicated guilty pleas to obstructing a police officer and to being in possession of six wraps of cocaine at Crawley on the same date. The court made a community order.

Daniel Osbourne, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Crawley on June 17. He was fined £100.

Liam Donoghue, 25, of Peterborough Road, Crawley, was found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of the drive of a Seat Ibiza vehicle who was alleged to have committed an offence. He was fined £484 and ordered to pay £120 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points. The verdict was proved in his absence.

July 30:

Marcin Sierzputowski, 29, of Woodfield Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Crawley on July 28. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

Jonathan Barnstaple, 52, of Court Lodge Road, Horley, was found guilty of driving a Vauxhall vehicle on the Gatwick South ring road, on August 31, last year, with no licence. He was fined £220.

Mohamed Ghazli, 21, of Willesden Lane, Willesden, London, was found guilty of driving a Renault Traffic on North Terminal Approach, Gatwick Airport, on July 10 last year with no insurance. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £650 in prosecution costs and banned from driving for six months.

Joseph Johnson 19, of Furze Road, Rudgwick, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot on West Chiltington Lane, Horsham, on January 26, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, on the same date, and to failing to report and accident. He was fined £80 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.