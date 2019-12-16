Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area from October 24 - November 5

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley, October 24 - November 5.

October 24:

Benjamin Medwell, 39, of Mellalieu Street, Manchester, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Combo van on Dorking Road, Horsham, on October 10, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 88 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence on the same date. He was fined a total of £866 and banned from driving for three years.

Daniel Wennington, 33, of Millthorpe Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by sending her numerous communications, including emails and calls and attending her address on more than one occasion. The offence took place at Horsham between May 16 and May 30. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

James Carey, 22, of The Ridings, Burgess Hill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Horsham on June 21. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court for an offence of harassment. He was fined a total of £200.

October 25:

Daniel Gorman, 35, of Hopgarden Close, Edenbridge, Kent, was found guilty of racially aggravated assault by beating. The offence took place at East Grinstead on December 3 2017. He was ordered to pay £50 in compensation and £150 in prosecution costs.

Aran Grant, 28, of HM Prison, Elmley, Kent, was found guilty of racially aggravated assault by beating. The offence took place at East Grinstead on December 3 2017. He was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

October 30:

Richard Grundy, 58, of The Grattons, Slinfold, Horsham, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice by urinating in public. The offence took place at Billingshurst High Street, on September 20. He also pleaded guilty to two further charges of failing to comply with a community protection notice, which prevented him from entering Billingshurst on October 5 and 8 and to failing to surrender to court custody at Worthing Magistrates Court on October 29. He was fined a total of £200.

Mary Smith, 35, of Bishopstone Lane, Ansty, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini vehicle at Hickstead, on May 5, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 85 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. She was fined £184 and banned from driving for one year.

Daniel Murden, 26, of Sanderson Close, Camden, London, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Gatwick railway station on June 5. He also indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis and a quantity of cocaine on the same date. He was fined a total of £326.

November 1:

Irfan Hussain, 38, of Henderson Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to transmitting an image and sound by electronic communication from Lewes Prison, Rochester Prison and Highdown Prison, for simultaneous reception outside, between July 11 and October 29. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Babucarr Lemon, 23, of Oakapple Close, Broadfield, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Crawley on October 31. He also admitted being in breach of a court bail condition at Crawley on the same date. He was fined £100.

November 4:

Michael Bell, 23, of Wild Orchid Way, Southwater, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford van on Tollgate Hill Roundabout, Crawley, on October 19, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 77 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £600 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Harry Bridle, 21, of The Sands, Pulborough, West Sussex, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at the North Terminal, Gatwick Airport, on October 19. He was fined £233.

Henna Khan, 33, of Woodfield Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Crawley on July 20. She was given a six month conditional discharge.

Luke Saunders, 19, of Ashleigh Close, Horley, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Station Way, Crawley on October 19. He was fined £148 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

November 5:

Monique Moss, 43, of Brighton Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a laptop and bag. The offence took place at Gatwick Airport on August 23. She also pleaded guilty to assault by beating, and to stealing grocery items, worth £25 from Marks and Spencer at Gatwick Airport on the same date. She pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court custody at Crawley Magistrates Court, on October 4. She was sentenced to a total of 16 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of her record of offending.