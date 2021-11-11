Magistrates court results from the Crawley area

September 6:

Yonas Abebe, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to entering the South Terminal of Gatwick Airport, on August 22, other than as a bona fide passenger, when having been forbidden to do so. He was fined £40.

September 7:

Nigel Changambi, 24, of Browning Close, Pound Hill, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in possession of six small bags of cocaine at Crawley Hospital on August 19. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

September 8:

Thomas Bass, 32, of New England Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty of driving a BMW on London Road, East Grinstead, on February 26, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Kenny Ford, 36, of Northwood Road, Carlshalton, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover on the M23, at Crawley, on March 3, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for one year.

Lee Stephenson, 51, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to committing an act of outraging public decency in a public place at Blunts Wood Crescent, Haywards Heath, on February 23. He also pleaded guilty to indecent exposure at Haywards Heath, on March 26. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Kyren Barrett, 32, of Alcott Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by continuously emailing her, sending her messages and threatening to attend her address. The offence took place at Crawley between April 8 and April 24. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Darren Pullen, 53, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Crawley Leisure Park on August 6. He also pleaded guilty to common assault at Crawley Leisure Park on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Gavin Bryant, 43, of Garden Walk, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Horsham on May 3. He was fined £80.

September 9:

Kaprese Perry, 29, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing chocolates worth £90, from Tesco Express at Horsham, on March 17. He also pleaded guilty to stealing chocolate, worth £200 and to stealing chocolates worth £60, from the same store on March 20 and April 3. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £125 in compensation.

Edward Mills, 27, of Clarendon Road, Worthing, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on the M23, at Pease Pottage, on June 15. With no insurance. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Pease Pottage on the same date. He pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on the A23 at Slaugham, on June 15, while disqualified from driving. Sentencing was adjourned until November 11. He was released on unconditional bail.

Harry Rose, 23, of Stagelands, Langley Green, Crawley, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Crawley on May 13. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court, for an offence of being in possession of a machete in a public place at Crawley. The court made a community order, with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and fined him £333.

Marcus Wells, 48, of Brighton Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing food items worth £120.75 from Co-op at Horsham on May 27. He also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on Guildford Road, Horsham, on the same date, with no insurance. Sentencing was adjourned to tie up with other cases. He was released on unconditional bail.

September 10:

David Grice, 34, of Hurstfield Crescent, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Greenhill Way, Haywards Heath, on August 27, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Shane Mallaghan, 47, of Greenwalk, Northgate, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon - a Samurai sword, in a public place at Crawley on August 26. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Katie Hicks, 32, of Sunnymead, West Green, Crawley, pleaded guilty to attempted theft from a motor vehicle at Crawley Hospital on September 8. She also pleaded guilty to stealing personal items and money from a vehicle at Crawley Hospital on the same date. She was sentenced to four weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

September 13: