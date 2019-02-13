Magistrates’ court results, January 14 to 18

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Roy Bedford, 37, of Spring Plat, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood, in Turners Hill Road, Crawley. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £188 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Michael Brown, 33, of Stodmarsh Road, Canterbury, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (8.1g cannabis) in Spindle Way, Crawley). He was fined £266, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Janet Tsimba, 30, of Stanley Close, London, pleaded guilty to drink driving (73mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) in Colonsay Road, Broadfield, and failing to stop after an accident at Cheals roundabout. She was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £438 fine, a £43 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Anthony McCormack, 49, of Oak Road, Crawley, was found guilty of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £692, with a £69 victim services surcharge, £775 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Stephanie Taylor, 31, of Leveret Lane, Crawley, pleaded guilty to drink driving (44mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) in Leveret Lane, Langley Green. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £162 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £350 costs.

Andrea Doddimeade, 60, of High Street, Teversham, pleaded guilty to drink driving (107mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) on the M23 at Gatwick. She was banned from driving for two years, and given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Radu Matei, 24, of Castlerigg Way, Maidenbower, pleaded guilty to drink driving (107mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) at Worth Park Avenue roundabout, Crawley. He was banned from driving for two years, and given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Mark Ripley, 39, of Cotmandene Crescent, Orpington, pleaded guilty to theft of two bottles of Champagne (value: £73) from Marks and Spencer at Gatwick Airport, and admitted breaching a suspended sentence. He was fined £120, with £73 compensation, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Miceaj Zachera, 42, of Ifield Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance, in Parham Road, Crawley. He was banned from driving for 26 months, and given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

James Dean, 31, of Bristol Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stalking a woman in Crawley. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim.

Lloyd Johnstone, 28, of Springfield Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to drink driving (102mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) in Pegler Way, West Green. He was banned from driving for two years, and given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Jake Mallinder, 21, of Blenheim Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to drink driving (54mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) and driving with illegal levels of cocaine and a cocaine metabolite in his blood, in Crawley train station car park. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £600 fine, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Barnaby Twine, 24, of Grattons Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cocaine metabolite in his blood, and driving without insurance, in London Road, Crawley. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £360 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

