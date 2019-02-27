Magistrates’ court results, week beginning January 28

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Tommy Hill, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order by begging in Crawley, and to possessing a Class A drug (heroin). He was fined £150, with a £30 victim services surcharge.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

Andrew Byrne, 44, of Boneta Road, London, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at the Plumb Centre in Crawley. He was given a 17 week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, with £1,500 compensation, a £115 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Mohammad Kahn, 50, of Pentonville Prison, was found guilty of racially aggravated common assault, common assault, and assault on a custody officer, at Gatwick. He was jailed for 26 weeks, with £450 compensation.

Michael Ayling, 54, of Barrington Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. He was fined £70, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Callum Beale, 22, of St Catherines Road, Pound Hill, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Russell Way, Crawley. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £160 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Carl Bridgewater, 32, of Towers Road, Upper Beeding, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Vulcan Close, Crawley. He was banned from driving for six months, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Ashley Duncan, 48, of Broadbridge Lane, Smallfield, was convicted in his absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of driving without a seatbelt in Gossops Drive, Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Max Musgrove, 28, of Winter Fold, Furnace Green, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was banned from driving for 30 days, with a £390 fine, a £39 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Paul Jones, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to returning to Gatwick Airport within 24 hours of being asked to leave by a police officer. He was fined £50, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Jamie Poynton, 38, of Taunton Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of cocaine and a cocaine metabolite in his blood, in Balcombe Road, Crawley. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £240 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Adam Tullett, 19, of Hillcroome Road, Sutton, pleaded guilty to theft of food (value £15.94) from Apple Green Service Station in Crawley. He was fined £50, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £20 costs.

Thomas Doherty, 25, of Charlotte Close, Broadfield, was found guilty of two counts of common assault, assault causing actual bodily harm, and engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour, and admitted breaching a community order. He was jailed for 50 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim, or going to addresses in Crawley Down or Turners Hill.

Adam Beynon, 28, of Iveagh Close, Broadfield, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to shop items, and affray, at Broadfield Barton Post Office, and theft of clothes from Salvation Army Clothes Bank in Broadfield Barton. He was given a community order with six months of drug rehabilitation, a £40 fine, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Molly Minter, 19, of Franklin Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in her blood, in Hedgeside, Crawley. She was banned from driving for a year, with a £180 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Louise Banks, 45, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down, pleaded guilty to drink driving (50mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg), driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in her blood, in Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. She was banned from driving for 14 months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Bhupendra Patel, 51, of Jordans Crescent, Langley Green, was convicted in his absence of drink driving (41mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg), in Crawley Avenue, Crawley. He was banned from driving for 14 months, with a £180 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £650 costs.

Jordan Ansari, 21, of Ham View, Croydon, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and failing to stop for a police officer, on the M23 at Gatwick. He was banned from driving for 14 months, and given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, a £120 fine, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Jamie Overly-Daly, 20, of Chelmsham Road, Clapham, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) in Pegler Way, Crawley. He was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Danny Johnson, 26, of Lewes Prison, pleaded guilty to theft of alcohol from Marks and Spencer in Crawley. He was jailed for seven days, with a £115 victim services surcharge.

