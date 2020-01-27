Magistrates Couyrt results for the Crawley area for December 30 - January 3

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex northern magistrates, at Crawley, December 30 - January 3

December 30:

Stuart Walker, 53, of Brighton Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Crawley on December 5. He also indicated a plea of assaulting a police officer on the same date. He was fined £50 for each offence and detained in the courthouse for a period.

Lisa Wiles, 41, of Jockey Mead, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on the A24 at Warnham, Horsham, on December 7 while nearly four times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 138 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 32 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the very high reading and the fact that an accident occurred.

December 31:

Nasir Khan, 35, of Crommock Street, Forge Wood, Crawley,pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on Martyns Avenue, Crawley, on march 25, with no insurance. He was fined £120 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

David Preddie, 51, of Blackshaw Road, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra at Gatwick South Terminal on May 14, with no insurance. He was fined £360 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

George Wickens, 56, of Oaktree Cottages, Danehill, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a Kia vehicle on the A27 at Lewes, on June 15, with no licence or insurance. He was fined a total of £880 and banned from driving for six months. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Jamie Dooley, 18, of Vancouver Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Crawley High Street on December 8. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer at Crawley on the same date. He was ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Jack Etherington, 22, of Normans Road, Smallfields, Horley, was found guilty of driving a VW vehicle dangerously on Crawley Avenue, Crawley, on April 17. He was also found guilty of driving with cannabis in his blood stream and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with a 12 week electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am. He was banned from driving for one year.

Nasiri Otmani, 24, of London Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, Horsham, on December 8 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 50 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined a total of £414 and banned from driving for one year.

January 2:

Graham Dobbs, 43, of Cook Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to six charges of stealing alcohol, tobacco and groceries, worth £122.29, from Budgens at Horsham. The offences took place between June 30 and September 10. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Horsham on July 5. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £147.29 in compensation.

George Oprea, 25, of Hawth Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on Hazelwick Avenue, Crawley, on December 29, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Stephen Ray, 57, of Wantley Hill Estate, Henfield, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife at the Lynd Cross pub, in Horsham, on September 3. The court made a community order.

Jessica Williams, 25, of Pyecombe Close, Burgess Hill, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Haywards Heath on August 31. She was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £25 in compensation.

Lee Hamilton, 22, of Broadwood Rise, Broadwood, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Pioneer motorcycle on Horsham Road, Crawley on June 2, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Kaprese Perry, 27, of Teesdale, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing clothing worth £128.50 from Primark in Crawley on September 11. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

January 3:

Joseph Baker, 28, of Chapman Way, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Sklylark Way, Burgess Hill, on December 8, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 114 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order. He was fined £711 and banned from driving for 26 weeks.

Ashley Hall, 35, of Pegasus Court, Bewbush, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating him. The offence took place at Crawley on September 5. He was fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 in compensation.

Kyah Ali, 18, of Swallow Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Crawley on September 2. He was fined £80.